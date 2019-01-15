Everyone's a critic, but never more so than when the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup drops.

You know the drill: so-and-so isn't "jazz" (this year it's Katy Perry and Pitbull) and "why isn't so-and-so included?".

But plenty of people are jazzed about the festival's 50th anniversary lineup — though no one seems thrilled at the prospect of paying $185 to see the Rolling Stones.

A sample of what you're saying on social media:

It could be in the middle of the apocalypse and not matter. I will see The @RollingStones at @jazzfest. pic.twitter.com/Y5xLfqg0gB — Ken Faucheux (@ksfauche) January 15, 2019

I want to be at every single day of @jazzfest 2019 😭 — Heather Held Nelson (@heatherrheld) January 15, 2019

Ciara & Katy Perry have no business being at Jazzfest. — big Ree. (@_reeUP) January 15, 2019

Ahem.🚨 BOB SEGER IS PLAYING JAZZFEST 🚨 — Allison DeJong (@allison_dejong) January 15, 2019

nothing says jazz like Katy Perry! again, *New Orleans* is the place to be during Jazzfest, not the Fest itself.. any and all late night sit-ins and collaborations across about two dozen venues in the city will be superior to anything that happens on fest grounds. — Gnome Chompsky (@ChompskyGnome) January 15, 2019

Hey @jazzfest , over a decade of no Gillian Welch is a crime. — Todd “Carnival Time” Kennedy (@NSUFilmStudies) January 15, 2019

Tickets for @jazzfest and @HamiltonMusical in NOLA go on sale at the exact same time Friday. The internet is going to break, and I gotta find a plan 😰 — Margaret Ann Morgan (@Margaret_AnnM) January 15, 2019

Snark aside, I'm excited to see Gary Clark, Jr. and Leon Bridges. #jazzfest50 — Brucifer H. [Redacted] (@nolanolegal) January 15, 2019

@katyperry will be at #JazzFest50 this year.....i'm definitely going in the beaming sun or pouring rain idc! — icarus (@erinkunn) January 15, 2019

Sorry, hate so much about this. First, many of the acts folks want to see are now on this date which will be out of reach for many & excluded from Brass Passes, etc. Second, playing under a tent??? Seriously? and Third, not the venue for them RS, period. Put them in the Dome. — monkey love (@monkeyl63270655) January 15, 2019

How does Katy Perry get into the same sentence as a headliner as the Rolling Stones? — John (@JHoppe3) January 15, 2019

Katy Perry at jazzfest is like a New Orleans politician at a good government class. — JDGNewOrleans (@JohnGainey) January 15, 2019