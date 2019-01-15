Jazz Fest second Saturday 2017, Gambit copy

The crowd at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2017

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Everyone's a critic, but never more so than when the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup drops.

You know the drill: so-and-so isn't "jazz" (this year it's Katy Perry and Pitbull) and "why isn't so-and-so included?".

But plenty of people are jazzed about the festival's 50th anniversary lineup — though no one seems thrilled at the prospect of paying $185 to see the Rolling Stones.

A sample of what you're saying on social media:

