Every year, a few corredores, or runners, are gored during the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain’s San Fermin festival. In New Orleans’ homage to the annual rite, getting “gored,” or hit by a roller bull’s plastic bat — or many of them — is almost guaranteed. Hundreds of “bulls” on roller skates with horned helmets and bats fill the streets of the Warehouse District during the Saturday morning event.
Now in its 12th year, San Fermin in Nueva Orleans is highlighted by its Encierro. A brief convocation precedes the 8 a.m. start at the Sugar Mill, and thousands of runners clad in white with red scarves and sashes are chased on a half-mile course through the Warehouse District. The post-run party features entertainment inside the Sugar Mill (registration required for entry). Electronic music outfit The Crystal Method headlines the event and there’s music by DJ Otto. There also is a mechanical bull, a glitter tattoo tent, face painters and games such as corn hole. Outside the Sugar Mill, there is music from a DJ, drink vendors and food trucks La Cocinita, Frencheeze, Burgers Ya Heard, Diva Dawg, Crepes a la Cart and Cocoa & Cream.
The weekend of events also includes the Friday night Txupinazo party (a fundraiser for Beth’s Friends Forever) with flamenco from Ven Pa Ca, an open bar and food from Commander’s Palace, SoBou, Bacchanal Wine, Atchafalaya and Tavolino Pizza & Lounge. On Saturday evening, there’s La Fiesta de Pantalones. On Sunday morning, El Pobre de Mi is the festival’s salute to Ernest Hemingway, featuring a lookalike contest, entertainment by Roxie Le Rouge and Big Deal Burlesque and World Cup viewing.
San Fermin in Nueva Orleans is July 13-15 at various locations. www.nolabulls.com.