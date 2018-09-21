Nina Compton, Michael Gulotta, Atlanta's Steven Satterfield and Erik Anderson of Coi in San Francisco are among the well-known chefs and bartenders headlining a series of pop-up events as part of the 2018 Bill of Fare Conference Sept. 28 to 30.
The conference brings culinary and cocktail industry people together to collaborate and for cultural exchange through food, music, art and discussion in a series of dinners and parties. All events benefit a local charity, and the dinners include a minimum $100 donation.
Bill of Fare organizer and local entrepreneur Stephen Torres has been hosting similar events in other cities and abroad for several years.
Torres moved to New Orleans a few years ago to be with his son, and he recently launched Criollo De Oaxaca, a mezcal liqueur. In the last year, Torres has been hosting smaller-scale collaborative events, ranging from crawfish boils to sit-down affairs, with chefs at his Uptown home.
Event details are not disclosed in advance, including the location of the dinners, the chefs or hosts holding talks at the events and the guest bartenders. Seating is limited and prospective guests must email Torres at s@criollodeoaxaca.com, after which they will be contacted with details and required to put down a deposit to reserve their seat.
The weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, with a dinner benefitting the Crescent City Farmers Market featuring music by Maggie Koerner and food from chefs Bonnie and Israel Morales of Portland, Oregon’s Kachka, Ryan Lachaine of Riel in Houston, and Ian Davis of Chicago’s Band of Bohemia. Later in the evening, a pop-up party at Cane and Table benefits the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and features currently unnamed bartenders from.
Here are other conference events:
Saturday, Sept. 29
A dinner benefits Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana
Chef lineup: Matt McCallister (Homewood, Dallas, Texas), Erik Anderson (Coi, San Francisco), Tim Spedding and Louise Jorgenson (U.K.), Steven Satterfield (Miller Union, Atlanta, Georgia).
Music by Lightning Malcolm
Sunday, Sept. 30, 11:30 a.m.
Brunch benefitting Shift Change
Chef lineup: Michael Gulotta (MoPho, Maypop), Mason Hereford (Turkey and the Wolf), Nina Compton and Levi Raines (Compere Lapin, Bywater American Bistro), Joaquin Rodas (Bacchanal Wine), Brad McDonald (Couvant), John Sinclair (Longway Tavern).
Music by The Mighty Chariots of Fire Gospel Choir
Sunday, Sept. 30 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Trash Turkey House Party at Turkey and the Wolf benefits Shift Change
Tickets $40, available here.