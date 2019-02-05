The Mystic Krewe of Nyx announced this morning that its 2019 grand marshal would be Angela Hill, the former WWL-TV anchor and WWL-AM radio show host.

In a statement, Nyx founder and captain Julie Lea said, “Angela Hill is New Orleans. She is part of the fabric of this city and has obviously been a huge part of Mardi Gras over the years. I couldn’t be happier that she will lead this year’s parade.”

Goddess Nyx VIII will be Shelby Ann Seuzeneau.

In its eight years parading, Nyx has grown into the city's largest parading krewe, according to Mardi Gras Guide historian Arthur Hardy. It currently has 3,383 women members. Membership is currently closed and has a waiting list.

Nyx will roll at 7 p.m. Wed. Feb. 27 on the Uptown route (following Ancient Druids).