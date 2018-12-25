“Great Russian Nutcracker”

Wed. Dec. 26 | The Moscow Ballet presents its version of the holiday classic featuring Tchaikovsky’s score, giant puppets, Russian nesting dolls and young dancers from Galloway’s Studio of Dance and Performing Arts in Slidell. At 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.

Shen Yun

Wed. Dec. 26 | Based in New York, Shen Yun presents traditional Chinese dance celebrating Chinese folk tales and imagery with a large cast in colorful costumes and a live orchestra. At 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Thu.-Fri. Dec. 27-28 | The P-Funk pilot and 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient lands the Mothership in New Orleans one last time before his retirement from the road in 2019. At 8 p.m. at House of Blues.

Maze feat. Frankie Beverly

Fri.-Sat. Dec. 28-29 | The soul and R&B outfit returns to the venue where it recorded its seminal 1981 live album “Live in New Orleans.” Angela Winbush and Glenn Jones also perform and Sheryl Underwood hosts at 8 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.

Gucci Mane, Fetty Wap, Machine Gun Kelly, Desiigner and DJ Mannie Fresh

Fri. Dec. 28 | Swisher Sweets Artist Project returns to New Orleans with another all-star lineup — comeback king Gucci Mane appears following the release of December’s “Evil Genius” alongside viral hitmakers Fetty Wap (“Trap Queen”) and Desiigner (“Panda”). At 9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

New Year’s Eve

Mon. Dec. 31 | New Year’s Eve celebrations at the French Quarter riverfront include music by Florida Georgia Line and other entertainers from the Sugar Bowl Fan Fest, remote TV broadcasts as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” a fleur-de-lis drop at midnight and fireworks over the Mississippi River.