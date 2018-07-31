A membership at a participating New Orleans museum can get you in to any of 15 museums throughout the city during the month of August.

While admittedly not as sweet a deal as free admission to New York museums with a local library card, Museum Month is a good reminder to support our cultural institutions at a time of year when many tourist attractions are hurting for patrons.

There also are some interesting shows at area museums right now, including a New Orleans Museum of Art tricentennial show highlighting forgotten or marginalized groups, a show at Ogden Museum of Southern Art of work by HBCU students (opens Aug. 4) and others.

NOMA's Changing Course explores New Orleans hidden histories Artist Willie Birch laughs when he says that his upcoming expo started with a challenge from a skeptic several years ago.

More affordable memberships include Longue Vue House & Gardens ($35 annually), Beauregard-Keyes House (from $30) and New Orleans Pharmacy Museum ($50) and Newcomb Art Museum ($50).

Review: Doris Ulmann's photographs of hidden America at the Ogden Doris Ulmann: From the Highlands to the Lowlands is at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art through Sept. 16

A list of participating museums is online.