Roy Lichtenstein's Five Brushstrokes replaced a kinetic sculpture by Lin Emery in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art.

 Photo courtesy NOMA

A membership at a participating New Orleans museum can get you in to any of 15 museums throughout the city during the month of August.

While admittedly not as sweet a deal as free admission to New York museums with a local library card, Museum Month is a good reminder to support our cultural institutions at a time of year when many tourist attractions are hurting for patrons.

There also are some interesting shows at area museums right now, including a New Orleans Museum of Art tricentennial show highlighting forgotten or marginalized groups, a show at Ogden Museum of Southern Art of work by HBCU students (opens Aug. 4) and others. 

More affordable memberships include Longue Vue House & Gardens ($35 annually), Beauregard-Keyes House (from $30) and New Orleans Pharmacy Museum ($50) and Newcomb Art Museum ($50). 

A list of participating museums is online

