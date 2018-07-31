A membership at a participating New Orleans museum can get you in to any of 15 museums throughout the city during the month of August.
While admittedly not as sweet a deal as free admission to New York museums with a local library card, Museum Month is a good reminder to support our cultural institutions at a time of year when many tourist attractions are hurting for patrons.
There also are some interesting shows at area museums right now, including a New Orleans Museum of Art tricentennial show highlighting forgotten or marginalized groups, a show at Ogden Museum of Southern Art of work by HBCU students (opens Aug. 4) and others.
Artist Willie Birch laughs when he says that his upcoming expo started with a challenge from a skeptic several years ago.
More affordable memberships include Longue Vue House & Gardens ($35 annually), Beauregard-Keyes House (from $30) and New Orleans Pharmacy Museum ($50) and Newcomb Art Museum ($50).
Doris Ulmann: From the Highlands to the Lowlands is at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art through Sept. 16
A list of participating museums is online.