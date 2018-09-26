Aziz Ansari, the standup comedian and star of TV's Parks & Recreation and Master of None, has launched what he calls a "pop-up tour" to try out new material, and he's coming to the Mahalia Jackson Theater Oct. 26.

Ansari has kept a low profile during most of 2018 since a woman, using a pseudonym, published an article accusing him of sexual misconduct on a date. Ansari acknowledged the date occurred, but said he considered their sexual relations consensual.

A review of his show "Working Out New Material," published Sunday in Greenwich Time, said Ansari's sold-out show found a receptive audience. Though he didn't address the controversy, the website said, he did discuss "sex, relationships, internet outrage, news coverage, racism and 'self-righteous wokeness.'"

Tickets to Ansari's Mahalia Jackson show are $35-$65 and on sale now.