Deutsches Haus (1700 Moss St.) celebrates the German harvest festival Oktoberfest with German food, spirits, oompah music, contests and more at its home in Mid-City Oct. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.
The German cultural organization officially opened its new building in November 2018, weeks after the close of Oktoberfest on its 90th anniversary. But the clubhouse is open this year and will house the group’s premium Oktoberfest offerings.
Outdoors, there’s a stage for oompah music and entertainment, a dining area and bars. An extensive German menu includes beef goulash, schnitzel, bratwurst, weisswurst, kielbasa, German potato salad, Bavarian-style soft pretzels, German chocolate cake, apple strudel and more.
Urban South Brewery is reprising its Festbier for the event. New beer offerings include an Oktoberfest collaboration between Sierra Nevada and German brewer Bitburger, as well as a Celebrator Doppelbock and a Brauweisse from Ayinger Brewery. There also are many imported German beers.
The premium pass features access to air conditioning, unlimited beer, wine, schnapps and cocktails and a buffet with bratwurst and sweet potato soup, krautwickel (cabbage rolls) and spaetzle.
Oktoberfest events include a beer stein-holding contest, Dachshund races and a two mile run/walk.
Deutsches Haus’ bar is open daily year-round, and German-inspired food is available. “The menu varies depending on who’s in the kitchen,” Deutsches Haus president David Huber says, but mainstays include flammkuchen, a German-style pizza, wurst plates and sauerkraut. Regular bar hours are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Oktoberfest hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Information on tickets are available at its festival website.