Oktoberfest celebrations are almost upon us. The Link Stryjewski Foundation is throwing its second Tcouptoberfest, a beer and brat-fueled fundraising bash, Oct. 13 at NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitoulas St.).
The party includes Oktoberfest-inspired German street food such as brats, pretzels and more from Link Restaurant Group chefs as well as cooks that came up in the LRG family and opened their own restaurants, including chefs at Bao & Noodle, Piece of Meat, Company Burger and others.
NOLA Brewing will debut a Munich Dunkel “Tchouptoberfest” brew for the event and musical guests including Midriff, Dark Lounge, Pearl Earl and Sexy Dex & the Fresh.
All of the proceeds from food, drink and merchandise sales will go towards the Link Stryjewski Foundation, whose mission includes educating and empowering New Orleans youth.
Tchouptoberfest is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13. Admission is free.