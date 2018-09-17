A fried chicken fete, a dog-friendly beer bash and a fundraiser for the New Orleans Food Co-Op highlight a busy week of eating and drinking events. Here are five picks for this week:
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Cease & Seckle Jamaican pop-up at McClure’s Barbecue
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367
Chef Andy DeGrange’s Caribbean-inspired pop-up returns to the NOLA Brewing Tap Room with an island-hopping menu from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dishes include appetizers like smoked ginger beer chicken wings, conch fritters and shrimp ceviche. Larger plates include jerk chicken, tamarind-glazed ribs, soft-shelled crab and curry-braised goat, among others. For sides there are plantains, curry cabbage, smoked Gouda macaroni pie, and coconut rice and peas.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
As Local as it Gets fundraiser at Cafe Istanbul
New Orlans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 975-0286
The fundraising benefits the New Orleans Food Co-Op with music from Little Freddie King, Margie Perez and Amanda Shaw. Snacks will be provided by local restaurants The Joint, Suis Generis and Kebab, among others, and the market’s general manager John Calhoun will host a live auction with art and gift certificates to local businesses. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here.
Lacto-fermentation class at Rosalie Apothecary
3201 Toulouse St. (504) 488-4425
Learn lacto-fermentation for vegetables and fruits at this workshop at Mid-City’s Rosalie Apothecary, the second in a series on classes in a new DIY Fermented Food Series. From pickles to preserved lemons and sauerkraut, guests will learn about the ancient technique of preserving for a sliding scale fee ($20-$30), and for $5 extra take home a jar of fermented vegetables. Call (505) 488-4425 to register.
Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 22-23
National Fried Chicken Festival at Woldenberg Park
The fried chicken bonanza is back at Woldenberg Park and features dishes from 35 different regional restaurants. Dishes include a spicy fried chicken sandwich from Blue Oak BBQ, a fried chicken grilled cheese from Frencheeze food truck, a fried chicken breast served over macaroni and cheese topped with crawfish cream sauce from Heard Dat Kitchen, and fried chicken and buttermilk waffles from Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken and Waffles, among many others. Admission to the fried chicken festival is free and runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information and a complete list of menu options and musical guests, visit the website here.
Saturday, Sept. 22
NOLA on Tap at City Park Festival Grounds
The Gulf South's largest beer festival returns to the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds Saturday for a day of brews, tunes and plenty of pups. The dog-friendly fundraiser for the Louisiana SPCA features live music and more than 400 local, national and home-brewed beers. There also are a Home brewers Beer Judge Certification Program and People’s Choice Awards. The festival begins at noon, or 11 a.m. for VIP ticket buyers. Musical acts include Cha Wha, Sexual Thunder and GIVERS. Tickets are available for purchase on-site the day of. For more information, visit the website here.