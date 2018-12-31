Jan. 27
It’s Carnival Time
The LPO performs Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals” in a presentation for young audiences.
Loyola University, Roussel Hall
Feb. 14
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
A wicked queen tries to get rid of her stepdaughter, the beautiful young Snow White.
Cutting Edge Theatre
March 9
“PJ Masks Live! Save the Day”
Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, the child superheros of the Disney Junior animated show “PJ Masks,” battle the villains Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl in a live musical show.
Saenger Theatre
March 31
Adventures in Space
The LPO performs music from “Star Wars” and Holst’s “Planets” for young audiences.
Loyola University, Roussel Hall
April 6
Heroes and Villains
Cirque Musica’s acrobats act out a story of a boy caught up in a comic book world, with music by the LPO.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
May 2-5
“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party”
The show features Tinker Bell, Moana and characters from “Aladdin,” “Toy Story,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.
UNO Lakefront Arena
