Jan. 27

It’s Carnival Time

The LPO performs Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals” in a presentation for young audiences.

Loyola University, Roussel Hall

Feb. 14

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

A wicked queen tries to get rid of her stepdaughter, the beautiful young Snow White.

Cutting Edge Theatre

March 9

“PJ Masks Live! Save the Day”

Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, the child superheros of the Disney Junior animated show “PJ Masks,” battle the villains Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl in a live musical show.

Saenger Theatre

March 31

Adventures in Space

The LPO performs music from “Star Wars” and Holst’s “Planets” for young audiences.

Loyola University, Roussel Hall

April 6

Heroes and Villains

Cirque Musica’s acrobats act out a story of a boy caught up in a comic book world, with music by the LPO.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

May 2-5

“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party”

The show features Tinker Bell, Moana and characters from “Aladdin,” “Toy Story,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.

UNO Lakefront Arena