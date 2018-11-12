Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans features authors, journalists, musicians and others discussing literary and cultural topics Nov. 15-18 at various locations.
Robert W. Fieseler, author of “Tinderbox — The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation,” speaks at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Jason Berry’s (pictured) “City of a Million Dreams: A History of New Orleans at 300 Years” (UNC Press) is being released this week. He is working with clarinetist Dr. Michael White on a documentary film about jazz funerals, and they’ll speak on a panel at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Ernie K-Doe biographer Ben Sandmel moderates a panel at 8:30 a.m. Friday about culture bearers featuring Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief Victor Harris and Kim Vaz-Deville, author of “The Baby Dolls: Breaking the Race and Gender Barriers of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Tradition” and editor of “Walking Raddy: The Baby Dolls of New Orleans.”
Peter Cooley and daughter Nicole Cooley discuss poetry and their familial relationship and the arts at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Chef/restaurateur Leah Chase is joined by chef Isaac Toups, who just released “Chasing the Gator: Isaac Toups and the New Cajun Cooking,” and Justin Nystrom, author of “Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture,” for a panel discussion at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant at 11:45 a.m. Thursday
A discussion of storytelling and radio broadcasting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday features Susan Larson, host of WWNO 89.9 FM’s “The Reading Life,” Hal Clark, host of “Sunday Journal with Hal Clark” on WYLD 98.5 FM, and Laine Kaplan Levenson, host of WWNO 89.9 FM’s “TriPod: New Orleans at 300.”
The festival lineup includes many authors of recently published books, topics about music and more. There also are workshops on topics such as writing a query letter to a publisher. Some events are free, and tickets for many panels are $10 to $20.
Visit the website for a full schedule. Many events take place at the Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel. 817 Common St.; www.wordsandmusic.org.