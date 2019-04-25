The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is open and for many attendees that means the return of all their favorite fest foods. Fan favorites like the cochon de lait po-boy, oyster patties, crawfish bread and mango freezes are all back, and there are some new dishes as well.
Warehouse District restaurant Carmo is this year’s food vendor at the Cultural Exchange Pavillon. It serves colombo de poulet, a chicken curry from Martinique, pao de quejo, or Brazilian cheese bread, and bunny chow, a South African vegetarian curry.
Below are all the new food items at the fest this year.
Food Area 1
Congresso Cubano, which made its Jazz Fest debut at the Cultural Exchange Pavillon in 2017 and then joined the roster of regular festival vendors, is returning with last year’s dishes of ropa vieja and a café con leche popsicle. New this year is yucca fries served with a chimichurri dipping sauce.
Food Area 2
Mrs. Wheats Foods, known for spicy meat and crawfish pies, is debuting mini shrimp and andouille pies as well as a vegetarian broccoli and cheese version.
TJ Gourmet is serving oyster Rockefeller bisque, along with its shrimp remoulade po-boy and Cajun chicken tasso with Creole rice.
Heritage Square
Li'l Dizzy’s Cafe long-running favorite trout Baquet is being swapped out for redfish Baquet but still features a fillet topped with crabmeat.