New Orleans rapper Mia X, aka Mia Young, made a name for herself as part of Master P’s No Limit Records in the 1990s, but today she’s also known for her kitchen skills. She recently released her first cookbook and memoir, “Things My Grandma Told Me, Things My Grandma Showed Me.” In January, she began the weekly pop-up event Remix Wednesdays at Overflow Market and Cafe (432 N. Galvez St.), which is one of several corner stores participating in the Healthy Corner Store Collaborative. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, the chef puts a healthy spin on some of her favorite dishes. Mia spoke with Gambit about her latest venture.
Gambit: Why did you launch Remix Wednesdays?
Mia X: It’s all about remixing the food for healthier options but not compromising the flavor, and getting the community to be more involved with the stores close to (their) home. This is a labor of love and a community effort for me. A lot of us were raised between these areas. We call ourselves the “76ers,” when you’re raised between the 6th Ward and the 7th Ward. This is about community and establishing a cornerstone so people can come here and get good food and fresh fruit and vegetables. A lot of the time, all corner stores have is fried stuff, a bag of this, a salty that. So remixing it up is a good thing.
We’re going to add some other things like a hot potato Friday, and a friend is coming in to do red beans on Mondays.
G: What have you been up to the last couple of years?
M: I have a cookbook/memoir that came out July 7 (2018) for Essence Fest weekend. It’s doing well, and I’ve gotten a great reception from New Orleanians, especially because we connect to our old way of cooking and the way (our) grandmothers taught us. The things that my grandmother said were profound and dirty, so people now understand where I got my potty mouth. It came from my grandmother.
(Working on the book) was therapeutic for me because I lost her and my mom pretty close together. She was a maid while my mom was in college, so she kept me and I went to work with her. I really enjoyed that. It made me realize what we’re missing here in New Orleans. We’re missing the grandmothers and the way the neighborhood did (things). Because the village really raised us. Now it’s a little different, and hopefully when people read the book they’ll get back to those ways. You have to have passion. You have to have passion to write music and you have to have passion to cook.
G: What are some of your favorite recipes from your grandmother?
M: Gumbo. That was my rite of passage, making gumbo. I will battle anybody; it’s the best. It’s file gumbo, so you have chicken, turkey and various sausages — beef, andouille — gizzards, shrimp and crab. Also, Creole cabbage is one of my favorites, and smothered potatoes, of course.
(At the cafe) I’m doing Creole cabbage, taco salads, grilled fish salads, grilled shrimp salads, vegan tacos, turkey tacos, chicken tacos — you name it. — HELEN FREUND