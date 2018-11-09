The dream of the '90s lives: Best-selling (former) boy band Backstreet Boys will take to the road in 2019 for a yearlong concert tour, which comes to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Aug. 30.
The band behind "I Want It That Way" and "All I Have to Give" is releasing a new album, "DNA," in January, and will finish up a monthslong Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in April 2019 before hitting the road.
South Louisianans who can't get enough Backstreet: the band also will be playing the Cajundome in Lafayette Sept. 3.
A presale for fan club members and credit card holders begins Nov. 10, and general sales begin Wed. Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.