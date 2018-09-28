On the morning of Monday, Sept. 17, roughly 17,000 people in parts of the CBD, Central City, Mid-City and Uptown lost power.

It's not unusual for people to lose power on what are otherwise extremely normal days in New Orleans — Entergy New Orleans has blamed Mylar balloons and "metallic balloons" hitting power lines, members of the New Orleans City Council have asked whether "mutant ninja squirrels" are the cause of so-called "fair weather" outages, and everyone braces for the worst whenever a strong breeze rolls into the utility's admittedly broken distribution system.

But this time, Entergy New Orleans blamed a curious cat that wandered into a substation, coming into contact with high-voltage equipment and frying power for nearly 20,000 customers. The cat, sadly, died.

"It is unusual for a cat to get into a substation; generally, squirrels and other small animals find their way in," the company said in a statement. "Entergy installs protective devices to help keep animals out of our equipment not only to avoid power outages, but also to keep animals out of harm’s way.

"Sometimes, however, they are able to make their way around the protective devices, and when this happens, the animals unfortunately do not survive contact with high-voltage equipment."

The unnamed, unknown cat has been the subject of posthumous celebrity and curiosity, joining a list of freedom-fighting New Orleans animals that human residents have ascribed to raging against political and moral machines — from Valerio, the Audubon Zoo's unchained jaguar, to feral hogs breaching the swamps of New Orleans East to interrupt the city's industrial corridor, to Riverbend peacocks attacking luxury vehicles, to French Quarter rats infecting the bourgeoisie.

To honor the feline martyr in the ongoing Entergy Wars, there appears to be a second line through Marigny and Bywater at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

The route moves from Mag's 940 on Elysian Fields Avenue through Marigny and Bywater to Poland Avenue, returning up Royal Street to end, appropriately, at the Spotted Cat on Frenchmen Street.

Costumes are encouraged. You might need one to blend in with the impending animal-led revolution.