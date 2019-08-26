Poppy Tooker says her new book “Drag Queen Brunch” was a community effort that practically wrote itself. It combines brunch recipes from Tooker and New Orleans restaurants and short profiles of local drag queens Vinsantos, Jessica Champagne, Laveau Contraire and a dozen others.

There are 60 recipes for cocktails and traditional brunch dishes such as grits and grillades, pain perdu and calas. Restaurant recipes include Brennan’s bananas Foster, Palace Cafe’s crabmeat cheesecake, Saba chef and owner Alon Shaya’s shakshuka and chef Isaac Toups’ boudin breakfast burritos.

The coffee table book features Sam Hanna’s vibrant images of queens and brunch dishes. It also incorporates local history, including Tooker’s favorite ghost story of Julian Eltinge, a cross-dressing actor popular in the early 1900s.

“Drag Queen Brunch” (Rainbow Road Press, 160 pages, $29.99) will be released Tuesday. Tooker hosts a release party with signed copies and drag queens Coca Mesa, Lana O’Day NOLA and Debbie with a D at Brennan’s (417 Royal St., 504-525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The event features discounted drinks, bar bites, a cosmetics glitter buffet and more. Tooker also will sign copies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Shop at the Historic New Orleans Collection (520 Royal St., 504-523-4662; www.hnoc.org).

+5 As drag approaches the mainstream, New Orleans' queens navigate shifting drag culture New Orleans is awash with drag brunches, drag wrestling, drag story times, drag performers at parties and traditional drag shows. What accounts for the new popularity?