Africa Umoja: Spirit of Togetherness
Tue. & Fri.-Sun. Oct. 9 & 12-14 | On the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth, the show celebrates South African history and culture with folk and gumboot dancing, drumming and popular music. Showtimes vary at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.
Ron White
Fri. Oct. 12 | Though he made a name for himself on Jeff Foxworthy’s Blue Collar Comedy tour, Ron “Tater Salad” White is a fan of Scotch, golf and pre-nuptial agreements, as he’s discussed recently in regards to his separation last year. At 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World
Fri. Oct. 12 | The lineup features RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Violet Chachki, Valentina, season 10 winner Aquaria and runner-ups Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels and Eureka and others. At 9 p.m. at Joy Theater.