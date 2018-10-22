“Wear comfortable shoes” is one of the few rules the artists behind the Music Box Village are willing to give away before its “haunted house” opens. It’s also not really a haunted house. It’s an immersive, high-concept theatrical performance, one that relies on the Village’s use of experiential art to host a PG-13 exploration into terrifying realities — water scarcity, environmental collapse, housing crises, real estate vampirism — that exchanges the jump scares of a haunted house with a luxury condo “open house” to glimpse a near-future dystopia.

For the first-ever “haunted house” at the Music Box, producer Leah Hennessy said New Orleans Airlift approached the space asking, “How do we make Halloween really scary this year?”

Artist and filmmaker Yamil Rodriguez pitched the idea for “Promised Estates” with an intention to subvert the space, which typically revolves around a handful of “musical houses,” a village-like arrangement of architectural installations that double as shack-sized musical instruments. The venue — now entering its third fall season — hosts site-specific music performances and collaborations that often rely on the “instruments,” with the crowd immersed in the spaces.

“Promised Estates,” however, “will be nothing like coming to a Music Box show,” Hennessy says. “The musical houses themselves factor in as environmental sound, but not as a key player or focus in what we’re doing.”

Rodriguez recently helped produce a series of immersive, small-group performances based around the short film “Check Your Surroundings for Safety,” shot entirely from a car’s rearview backup camera. For the performances, audience members were split up to follow characters in the film, as if they watched it in real-time, with each storyline pulling at the threads of a psychological thriller.

“People are hungry to be involved and feel things,” Rodriguez says. “There are so many things between us as humans — screens, cars. The audiences I’ve had have really wanted to feel like they’re in it, in the world, because we’re so out of it.”

“Promised Estates” plays within the “negative space” of the village rather than the familiar shapes of its houses. Now that the Music Box is anchored to its Bywater hideaway, Airlift is considering how to push the limits of the space with each performance.

“Everyone knows what it looks like and over time that will become less and less essential to every performance,” says producer Jay Pennington. “This almost kind of ignores the look of the town itself and goes in the direction of experience in the space.”

The 30-minute performance will “consider all the senses,” Rodriguez says. Visitors also can participate in the VIP experience, which promises a longer “transformative” journey; participants must sign a waiver. (“I don’t want my friends to do it,” Rodriguez says.)

“There will be some smell,” he says. “It’s getting peoples’ bodies engaged in the worlds we’re creating in order to present these ideas, so they can hopefully have a conversation later. And it’s a really fun and interesting way to trigger different things in people, to have them sit with the underlying themes.”