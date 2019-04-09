Durable New Wave-turned-party band The B-52's are on a 40th anniversary tour (yes, "Rock Lobster" was 40 years ago), and will be coming to the Saenger Theatre Aug. 25 with two other '80s bands: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and Berlin.

The B-52's, who came out of the Athens, Georgia college scene in the late 1970s, became leaders in the New York New Wave scene with their combination of surf guitars, goofy lyrics and the towering hairdos of members Cindy Wilson and Kate Pierson. In 1989, they had their biggest crossover hit, "Love Shack." The band also played the Krewe of Muses ball in 2010 and the Gretna Heritage Festival in 2017.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark was big in their native England in the 1980s, but had some hits on U.S. college radio and the dance charts with "Enola Gay" and "So in Love." Berlin, led by Terri Nunn, also applied electronic dance sounds to moodier effect with "Sex (I'm A...)," "The Metro" and their biggest hit, "Take My Breath Away."

A presale starts April 10, and you can register for presale information here.