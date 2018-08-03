Anywhere from 30 to 90 runners turn out for weekly Hash House Harriers “hashes” or runs, which typically use bars as landmarks and end points. But thousands of runners, including hundreds of visitors from Hash chapters around the country, don red dresses or costumes for the annual Red Dress Run, which raises funds for local nonprofits.
Gates open and beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 at Crescent Park. At 11 a.m., runners begin the 2-mile trek through Faubourg Marigny and the French Quarter. The post-party at Crescent Park features music by Dash Rip Rock at 11:30 a.m. and Remedy at 1:30 p.m. Run registration includes beer and food including fish tacos, pizza, pasta, hot dogs, red beans, snowballs and more.
The 2017 Red Dress Run raised $169,000 for 67 local nonprofit and service organizations including Bridge House/Grace House, Cancer Crusaders, Dress for Success New Orleans, Hospice Foundation of the South, Kingsley House, various Kiwanis groups, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, NOPD Crisis Unit, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Second Harvest Food Bank and Threadhead Cultural Foundation.
Registration is $65. Red Dress Run. 11 a.m. Saturday. Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St.; www.noh3.com.