The Allman Betts Band, Tab Benoit and Tucka headline the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival Oct. 18-20 in Lafayette Square.

The Allman Betts Band is spearheaded by Devon Allman and Duane Betts and also includes another son of a member of The Allman Brothers Band, Berry Oakley Jr. The band performs Saturday, along with Kenny Neal, Jonathon Long, Johnny Sansone, Erica Falls and others. Benoit and Luther Kent & Trick Bag perform Friday. Tucka, Sonny Landreth, Little Freddie King (pictured), Mason Ruffner, the Zion Harmonizers and others perform Sunday

The festival also highlights several regional styles of barbecue from vendors including Bratz Y'all, Crescent City BBQ, The Joint, Vaucresson Sausage Co. and Walker's Southern Style BBQ. Vegetarian and vegan items also are available. There also is an art market with more than 20 vendors. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the free festival at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lafayette Square.