Weedeater

Thu. Jan. 17 | The stoner-sludge goblins are still riding high on 2015’s “Goliathan” (Season of Mist), a sticky dive into slow-and-low Southern doom. New Orleans metal mammoths MARS and Cikada open at 10 p.m. at Santos Bar.

"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder"

Fri.-Sun. Jan. 18-Feb. 3 | Ricky Graham plays all members of the D’Ysquith family in the musical comedy about Monty, who learns that not only is he part of a wealthy family, but he’s eighth in line to become the Earl of Highhurst. At 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit Theatre.

Amen Dunes finds the cost of 'freedom' Damon McMahon's Amen Dunes performs at One Eyed Jacks Jan. 19

"Make Believe"

Fri.-Sat. Jan. 18-19 | Dancer and choreographer Rosie Herrara’s piece explores religious spectacle and celebrity worship, ritual and romance in a work incorporating sacred and pop music, film and more. At 7:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Nesby Phips album release

Fri. Jan. 18 | New Orleans supergroup THE GRiD backs the prolific New Orleans rapper and producer, who celebrates the release of his latest album “Therapy,” a collaboration with beatmaker Prospek. At 9:30 p.m. at Three Keys at the Ace Hotel.

Scott Biram

Sat. Jan. 19 | Texas guitar slinger Scott Biram rustles blues, outlaw country and punk into a blend of Americana, as on lo-fi 2017 release “The Bad Testament” (Bloodshot). At 9 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.

Joan of Arc

Sun. Jan. 20 | From the ashes of influential emo band Cap’n Jazz, Tim Kinsella has fronted the long-running, constantly evolving indie rock band Joan of Arc for more than two decades, with 2018 album “1984” (Joyful Noise Recordings) another entry into its complicated catalog. U.S. Nero opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.