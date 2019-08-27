During Lane Moore’s popular “Tinder Live” show, the author, stand-up comedian and musician appears onstage, often accompanied by a panel of fellow comedians and actors, in an effort to bring out the most humorous and absurd elements of online dating.
Using a slightly altered profile photo, (she is becoming more recognizable as the show catches on), she logs into her account and allows a live audience to help her decide when to “swipe right” and what to say. It’s part game show, part stand-up and part improv.
“We’re not looking for really ‘good’ dudes,” Moore says by phone from New York City, where she lives. “We’re looking for white guys with cornrows. We’re choosing the most ridiculous profiles, and from there, I play a character who’s just kind of out of her mind — on a lot of drugs and super-horny: the type of person that guys on Tinder really want.”
Last month, she hosted the show in Brooklyn the same day 33,000 New Yorkers lost power.
“I was talking to this guy [on Tinder] while the show was happening — all during the blackout,” she says. “I was like, ‘OMG! how are you doing in the blackout? LOL, I’m stuck in a sewer, whatever! I fell in a sewer! LOL, anyway, how are you?’ And he had no problem with that. … He didn’t think that was weird. He was still down to talk to me.”
It’s a cathartic experience, she says, “for single people of all sexualities and all genders. [Online dating] is like playing the lottery — if you win, it’s amazing, but if you don’t win, it sucks, and it feels alienating and lonely. We all just want to be loved, and it’s so rare that it’s happening for us. … We’re all getting those shitty profiles. With women, especially, it can be like, ‘Am I the only one who’s having a bad time here?’ It’s validating that this is happening to all of us. [The show] takes the sting out of it.”
Despite these bizarre online encounters, Moore is a self-described hopeless romantic who is well-versed in taking the sting out of all sorts of negative situations, not just the perceived futility of trying to find true love in the digital age.
Her sense of humor is her most powerful tool, one she has carefully honed throughout her life, starting during her youth as a neglected, abused and attention-starved child who grew up too quickly.
With a constant feeling of isolation, Moore immersed herself in music, art, pop culture and books — eventually landing a job as writer for The Onion and later as a sex and relationship editor for Cosmopolitan.
Her life experiences (dating included) are chronicled in her best-selling debut essay collection, “How To Be Alone,” which showcases her sharp wit, deep empathy for others and the ability to find the humor even in the worst situations. Her writing style is both disarming and relatable — her goal has always been to connect with people.
Moore is touring cities for book signings, bringing “Tinder Live” beyond New York and working on an album with her band, It Was Romance. She will sign books at Octavia Books at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, and will discuss her views with local writer, performer and radio enthusiast Aura Bishop.
GAMBIT: What is your favorite part of being on tour?
MOORE: Everything. I’m built to stay in hotels and have a suitcase full of three T-shirts that are dirty. There’s a part of me that’s extremely adventurous. Touring is about as adventurous as I get — I don’t want to jump out of an airplane. I love packing up a suitcase and going to a place I’ve never been. It’s a great combination — getting to travel and see the world but also getting to bring my book and my comedy and my band. We just finished recording a new album that will — hopefully — be out in the fall.
GAMBIT: Your sense of humor seems pretty compatible with the humor of New Orleans. We use a lot of dark humor during crises, because we are constantly aware of how vulnerable we are. … Do you think being able to make jokes about scary stuff and doom is the best coping skill?
MOORE: From an actual psychological perspective, it factually is. I had a therapist a while ago who told me that when you experience trauma or pain, the most intelligent coping skill is humor. There are other ways to deal with it, but I love the idea that the most intelligent one is humor. It made me feel really proud [regarding] everything I’ve been through as a child. I didn’t go to bullying others, I went to the one that is considered the most intelligent one, which is to find some sort of positive humor.
… It’s beautiful to take something, where there seems like there’s nothing good — to take it and find something that’s really positive and warm.
GAMBIT: On your dedication page and throughout the book, you mention a lot of fictional characters, as well as famous artists that influenced you growing up. Fiction-wise: Anne of Green Gables, Pippi Longstocking and Matilda. Why did you admire these characters so much?
MOORE: In the book, I talk about having family that you’re not supposed to have. All of these characters were women who didn’t come from great, perfect families, but they were so romantic and excited and loud and messy. Matilda was inquisitive and brave … Anne of Green Gables had this innate sense of romanticism and loved language and loved words. They were all kids who were kind of like little adults who had to grow up too fast. They didn’t come from perfect homes, and they were really curious about the world. Maybe, again, it’s that that sense of making something great out of something that’s painful.
GAMBIT: And now you are a famous artist that kids in similar situations can look up to. How does it feel?
MOORE: It feels really extremely cool. After I do these book signings or “Tinder Live” and people line up to meet me, sometimes they will cry and they will get very self-conscious and apologize … but I’ve been in that position so many times, where someone’s art has meant so much to me.
So many of these artists that I put in the dedication, they were like life-or-death for me. They kept me going. … If you haven’t had the life you were supposed to have, it can be so challenging to find people to connect with. You can feel unlovable. When I was a kid, I wanted to make art like the kind of art that kept me alive: books, music, comedy, like my heroes did. So now when I am meeting these people who talk to me or treat me like I’m that for them, it’s incredible.
GAMBIT: So you’re now part of a positive cycle.
MOORE: I hope people are inspired by me and they can go inspire someone else. That’s a theme I see in my life. … In realizing how much we are alone, we are all connected, even if it’s through movies and TV and art forms. … We’re told it should be family, friends and romantic partners, but these art forms — that’s what kept me going.
GAMBIT: When I was reading your book, it made me think of this Tennessee Williams quote that I’ve always loved: “I have found it easier to identify with the characters who verge upon hysteria, who were frightened of life, who were desperate to reach out to another person. But these seemingly fragile people are the strong people really.”
MOORE: Wow. I love that. I think there is something about people who connect to my work in that same way. The reason [people] connect to my work is because you also maybe feel a little bit scared of people, but like, desperately want to live life and desperately want to live it in the way you dream about. I love people who feel like they are from the Island of Misfit Toys — the people who just don’t feel like they are like everybody else. It is a magical power. It’s easier to be like everybody else. … Those are absolutely my people.
GAMBIT: New Orleans is a really extroverted city. There’s always a lot going on, but that can be isolating if you’re not “feeling it.” Do you have tips for introverts who live in really social cities?
MOORE: As an introvert in a really extroverted city like New York, it’s kind of the best. … I find a lot of solace being around a lot people living their lives while being a quiet observer. Being a still person in a moving city is actually kind of beautiful. Another huge, huge tip: If you can, and want to, get a dog. My dog will run up to someone and they’ll want to pet her, and then I’ll end up talking to people that I never would have talked to. Animals open people wide up. All of a sudden, you’re interacting with people in a safe, beautiful way. It’s been a real game-changer for me.
So much of “How To Be Alone” is about how, if you have a difficult time connecting to people — especially if you’ve been hurt at the hands of other people — how do you find safe, comfortable ways to reach out and feel connected?
GAMBIT: When you write are there any particular issues that you are especially passionate about?
MOORE: Modern dating always bleeds into so many of the things I write. I’m so interested in gender and sexuality and gender constructs and how that’s just fucking up everything. We don’t want men to feel emotions, so that’s not good. It’s not good for men, and then they don’t know how to talk to women because they feel like they can’t express emotions. I want to dismantle all those things that keep us separate and keep us miserable. That’s one of my biggest goals. To create art that really connects people and makes people realize they have so much in common.
This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. Follow Lane Moore on Twitter and Instagram: @hellolanemoore, or visit her website: www.lanemoore.org.