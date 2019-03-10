In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In April, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
Tuesdays 2-16 — Faulkner Society Spring Concert Series (Ursuline Convent, St. Mary's Chapel, 1100 Chartres St.; www.faulknersociety.org) — The series of six weekly concerts is themed Variations on the Blues: Baroque to Blue Monday and features major types of music created and listened to in New Orleans for 300 years. 6:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesdays April 3-May 22 — YLC Wednesday at the Square (Lafayette Square, South Maestri Place; www.ylcnola.org) — The weekly 10-concert spring series features local bands, food, drinks and more every Wednesday. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Free.
3-7 — New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (Various locations in New Orleans; www.nowfe.com) — The annual festival has tasting events, wine dinners, culinary experiences, seminars and the Royal Street Stroll shopping and sampling event. Hours and admissions vary.
Thursdays April 4-May 30 — Thursdays at Twilight Concert Series (New Orleans Botanical Garden, New Orleans City Park, 5 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com) — The weekly spring concert series features traditional jazz, rhythm and blues and other music genres performed by New Orleans musicians in an intimate setting. There's also mint juleps, wine, beer and food for purchase. 6 p.m. $10.
4-6 — Boggy Bayou Festival (Boggy Bayou Festival Grounds, Heritage Road, Highway 1172, Pine Prairie) — Live music, Cajun and Creole food, arts and crafts, king and queen contests, amusement rides and games are among offerings at the festival. 3:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. daily. $6, $1 for children.
Fridays 5 & 12 — Mandeville Live! (Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville) — The concert series features Dave Jordan and NIA (April 5) and Chubby Carrier (April 12). The series also includes dates April 26 and May 3. Food and drinks will be available. 6:30 p.m. Free.
5-7 — AKS Bead & Jewelry Show (Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.aksshow.com/venue/pontchartrain-center) — Dozens of wholesalers exhibit and sell jewelry, beads and beading supplies, designer cabochons, gemstones, pearls and other accessories. There also are classes. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 weekend pass, free for children under 16.
5-7 — Cypress Sawmill Festival (Kemper Williams Park, 264 Cotten Road, Patterson; www.cypresssawmillfestival.com) — The All-American Lumberjack show is a feature of the festival, which also includes live music, amusement rides, a softball tournament, arts and crafts, an old engine display, classic car show and songwriting workshop. Hours TBA; $5 Friday, $10 Saturday, $5 per carload Sunday.
5-7 — Festa Italiana (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner; www.italianheritagefestival.com) — The Italian heritage festival has food, live music, amusement rides, games, crafts vendors and more. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for children 12 and younger.
5-7 — Kite Fest Louisiane (West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex, Highway 415 at Rosedale Road, Port Allen; www.westbatonrouge.net) — There's a kite design competition, a kite-making workshop, indoor kite flying, inflatable structures, live music, food booths and professional kite flying teams. Hours TBA. Free.
5-7 — Scott Boudin Festival (Lions Club Road in front of City Hall, Scott; www.scottboudinfestival.com) — The festival celebrates Cajun culture, particularly boudin, and there's live music by Keith Frank & Soileau Zydeco, Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers, Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko and others, plus food vendors, carnival rides and kids' activities. $5 Friday and Saturday, free for children 5 and younger, free Sunday.
5-8 — Great Louisiana Birdfest (Northlake Nature Center, 23135 Highway 190 E., Mandeville; www.northlakenature.org/birdfest) — The festival is held during bird migration season, when songbirds, waterfowl and other birds pass through the area, and includes tours of migratory bird habitats, workshops and other events. Registration required. Hours and admissions vary.
6 — Asian Pacific American Society Festival (Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/apas) — There are cultural performances, live music, educational displays, handmade crafts from Asian countries and Asian foods. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with regular zoo admission.
6 — Crawfest (Tulane University, LBC Berger Family and Newcomb quads; www.crawfest.tulane.edu) — More than 20,000 pounds of crawfish will be prepared for the festival, which allows attendees unlimited mudbugs. There also are two stages of live music, local food and art vendors. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission TBA, free for children 11 and younger.
6 — Freret Street Festival (Freret Street between Napoleon Avenue and Valmont Street; www.freretstreetfestival.org) — There's live music on three stages, pet adoptions and more than 200 vendors offering art, clothing, food and other items. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
6 — Louisiana Crawfish Boil Championships (4520 Sixth St., Marrero; www.louisianacrawfishchamps.org) — There's live music by Bucktown All Stars, Junior and Sumtin' Sneaky and Joey Thomas Band as well as amusement rides and thousands of pounds of crawfish cooked by dozens of cooking teams competing for championship titles. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission TBA.
6 — St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Parade (West Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.iiiparade.wixsite.com) — The parade features 53 floats, 35 marching groups and 1,500 members tossing about 350,000 pounds of produce to revelers. The procession starts and ends at Meraux Drive and West Judge Perez Drive. Noon-till. Free.
6 — Scottish Tartan Festival (Scotland Farms, Highway 79 and Highway 518, Minden; www.scotlandfarms.com) — There are arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles, food booths, live music, demonstrations, games, a dog show, storytelling, Irish step dancing and bagpipe music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $7, $3 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.
6 — Top of the Teche (131 Mistric St., Leonville; www.tourduteche.com) — The 7.7-mile race for kayaks, canoes and pirogues goes from Leonville to Arnaudville. Competitors vie for trophies in 15 classes. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. $40.
6-7 — Art in the Pass (War Memorial Park, Pass Christian, Mississippi; www.artinthepass.com) — About 100 artists from more than a dozen states exhibit and sell their works, and there's a student art show. On Sunday, Celebrate the Gulf Marine Education Festival is held concurrently (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) and offers hands-on activities focused on marine life and the environment. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
6-7 — Delgado Music Festival (Delgado Community College, 615 City Park Ave.) — The two-day festival includes live music, master classes, a songwriting contest and vendors. Hours TBA. Free.
6-7 — Ebb & Flow Festival (Riverfront, Baton Rouge; www.ebbandflowbr.org) — The event celebrates visual art, film, music and interactive media. There's a singer-songwriter conference, a juried art show, a trade fair, live music, food booths and arts and crafts. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
6-7 — New Orleans Spring Fiesta (826 St. Ann St.; www.springfiestanola.com) — The celebration of New Orleans culture includes a parade of horse-drawn carriages in the French Quarter, presentation of the queen at Jackson Square and tours of private home, gardens and courtyards. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $15-$20 in advance, $20-$30 day of event.
6-7 — Spring Garden Show (New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., City Park; www.neworleanscitypark/events/spring-garden-show) — There are dozens of horticulture exhibits, a marketplace, educational lectures, a plant health clinic, plant sale and children's activities. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10, $5 for children 5-12, free for children 4 and younger and Friends of City Park members.
7 & 14 — Music Under the Oaks (Audubon Park, Newman Bandstand; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/events) — See March 31 listing for event details.
7 — Pinch A Palooza Festival (Deanie's Seafood, 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie; www.pinchapalooza.com) — The party features crawfish-eating contests and races, kids' activities, face painting, inflatables, live music, boiled crawfish and other crawfish dishes. Noon-7 p.m. Admission for $1 donation.
9 — Best Chefs of Louisiana (Sen. Ted Hickey Ballroom, University Center, University of New Orleans, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.acfno.org) — The local chapter of the American Culinary Federation hosts the event, which includes dishes by 35 Louisiana chefs. There's also live entertainment, auctions and an open bar. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $100.
9 — Paradigm Gardens Concert Series (1131 S. Rampart St.; www.paradigmgardensnola.com) — The event, which also takes place April 23, includes live music, food by chefs from three restaurants and desserts from Gracious Bakery. Musical guests and participating chefs change for each event. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $80.
10-14 — A Taste of Covington (Various locations in Covington; www.atasteofcovington.com) — The five-day event features vintner dinners, grand tastings, live music, a Champagne jazz brunch, art walk and more. Hours and admissions vary.
11-13 — Louisiana Railroad Days Festival (Railroad Museum Park, DeQuincy) — There are carnival rides, food booths, contests, a queen pageant, arts and crafts marketplace, a parade and live music. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m.-midnight Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Free.
11-13 — Paddle Bayou Lafourche (Bayou Lafourche from Donaldsonville to Lockport; www.outreach.btnep.org) — The three-day, 50-mile paddle offers overnight camping with live music, local food and other activities. Boaters can participate in some or all of the days. Preregistration required. $50-$70 per day, $150-$210 for three days.
11-14 — French Quarter Festival (French Quarter of New Orleans; www.fqfi.org) — Hundreds of musicians in a range of genres perform on more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter and along the riverfront. There's food from dozens of restaurants, films, lectures and children's activities. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free.
12 & 26 — Mandeville Live! (Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville) — See March 22 listing for event details.
12 — New Orleans Spring Psychic Fair (Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, www.neworleanspsychicfair.com) — Astrology and tarot readers, psychic mediums, energy practitioners and people giving spiritual advice will be on hand. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Free admission.
12 — Westwego Farmers Market Friday Night Concert Series (484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The concert series offers live music by the Tuzack Martin Band, food, crafts and more. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
12-13 — Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival (Banks of Bayou Teche, downtown Franklin; www.bayoutechebearfest.org) — There's a wooden boat show (Friday-Sunday), educational exhibits, field trips, children's activities, amusement rides, cook-offs, a 5k run and live music. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Free.
12-14 — Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival (Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles; www.downtowncrawfest.com) — There's a 5k walk/run carnival rides, live Cajun, zydeco and pop music, an art show, carnival rides, food and more. Sunday is the carnival only. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $12, free for children 10 and younger.
12-14 — Grand Isle Blessing of the Fleet Festival (Highway 1, Grand Isle; www.townofgrandisle.com/events/grand-isle-blessing-fleet-fair) — The festival includes a blessing of the fishing fleet, carnival rides and games, food and drink vendors, live music, auctions and a pageant. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission TBA.
12-14 — Grand Isle Migratory Bird Festival (Highway 1, Grand Isle; www.townofgrandisle.com/events/grand-isle-migratory-bird-festival) — The festival celebrates the arrival of migratory birds and provides viewing access for birdwatchers. There are birdwatching tours, kayak tours through mangroves and boat tours to a pelican rookery. Hours and admissions vary.
12-14 — Old Schoolhouse Antique Fair (123 S. Church St., Washington; www.oldschoolhouseantiquemall.com) — The semi-annual fair features more than 200 vendors on 6 acres offering antiques and vintage items of all types. There's also barbecue. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
12-14 — Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival (Memorial Park, North Sixth St., Ponchatoula; www.lastrawberryfestival.com) — There are food booths, lots of things made with strawberries, a pageant, a parade, arts and crafts, children's activities and live music from Mothership, Chubby Carrier, Aaron Foret and others. Noon-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
13 — Art at the Park Family Fun Day (Christ Episcopal School, 80 Christwood Blvd., Covington; www.501auctions.com/artatthepark) — The event is dedicated to art, with art tents, children's activities, artist demonstrations, an art market, student art show, food and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission TBA.
13 — Franklin Parish Catfish Festival (Downtown Winnsboro; www.franklinparishcatfishfestival.com) — The daylong, alcohol-free festival draws more than 15,000 visitors and features more than 4,000 pounds of pond-raised catfish cooked several ways. There's live music, vendors selling arts and crafts, food and other products, an antique car show, children's area, petting zoo, quilt show, flower show and health fair. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $5.
13 — NOMA Egg Hunt & Family Festival (Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, City Park, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.noma.org/event/noma-egg-hunt-and-family-festival-2019) — There are Easter egg hunts, a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables and other activities. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $15, $10 for museum members, free for children 2 and younger.
13 — Railroad Festival (Park Avenue, downtown Ruston; www.facebook.com/railroadfest) — Live music, food trucks and handmade wood crafts, jewelry and more are part of the festival. Musical guests include Black Dog Friday, The Rival Nova, Cold Canyons and others. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free.
13 — Southdown Spring Marketplace (Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma; www.southdownmuseum.org/marketplace) — The semi-annual event features about 300 local and national vendors of art, clothing, garden accessories, jewelry, wood crafts and more. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, free for children under 12.
13 — Spring for Art (St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington; www.sttammany.art/events/2019/4/13/spring-for-art) — The festival in the streets of downtown Covington includes live music, art shows, demonstrations, performances and more. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free.
13-14 — Baton Rouge Blues Festival (100 North Blvd., Baton Rouge; www.batonrougebluesfestival.org) — The music lineup includes Mavis Staples, Kenny Neal, William Bell, Deacon John and others. There also are talks with musicians and food and art vendors. Noon-10 p.m. Free.
13-14 — Egg Scramble (Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland, New Orleans City Park, 7 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/egg-scramble) — More than 36,000 Easter eggs will be hidden in the amusement park and Storyland for kids to find. 9 a.m.-noon. $10, $5 Friends of City Park members.
16 — Earth Day (New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/earth-day) — With a focus on environmental protection, the festival offers educational exhibits, kids' activities, free meditation classes, live music by The Necessary Gentlemen, cooking demonstrations, food trucks and cooking demonstrations. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Admission by donation.
18-21 — New Orleans Poetry Festival (Various locations in New Orleans; www.nolapoetry.com) — There are open-mic readings, featured performances and readings, live music, art openings, special events and a small-press book fair. Hours vary. $75 all-access pass.
20 — Crescent City Classic (New Orleans; www.ccc10k.com) — The foot race starts at the Superdome at 8 a.m. and winds through the French Quarter, ending at City Park with a party featuring Creole cuisine and live music. There's also a two-day health and fitness expo that is open to the public. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Admissions vary.
20 — Gretna Food Truck Fest (Gretna Farmers Market & Art Walk, 739 Third St., Gretna) — Food trucks gather downtown for dinner service. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Free.
22-28 — Zurich Classic (Tournament Players Club, 11001 Lapalco Blvd., Avondale; www.zurichgolfclassic.com) — This stop on the PGA Championship Tournament circuit draws international golf stars. There's also food and live entertainment. Gates open 9 a.m. Monday-Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.-Wednesday-Sunday. $35 daily, $85 weekly pass, free for children 17 and younger accompanied by an adult.
23 — Paradigm Gardens Concert Series (1131 S. Rampart St.; www.paradigmgardensnola.com/concertseries) — See April 9 listing for event details.
24-28 — Cycle Zydeco (413 Coolidge St., Lafayette; www.cyclezydeco.org) — The four-day touring ride and festival goes through Lafayette, the Grand Coteau/Sunset/Opelousas area, Breaux Bridge and New Iberia with rides ranging from 61 kilometers to 100 kilometers. There's also Cajun food, live music, brewery tours, swamp tours and other activities. Hours and admissions vary.
24-28 — Festival International (Downtown Lafayette; www.festivalinternational.org) — The five-day festival draws more than 300,000 revelers annually and features performances by artists from more than 20 countries. There also are workshops, exhibits, visual and performing arts and more. The music lineup includes Tank and the Bangas, Anders Osborne, Boukman Eksperyans, Lil Buck Sinegal, Sweet Crude and others. Hours vary. Free.
25-28 — New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd.; www.nojazzfest.com) — The festival expands to eight days for its 50th event, which features hundreds of musicians, including The Rolling Stones, plus food, crafts, artist interviews, a kids' tent and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. $75 advance (through April 24), $85 at the gate. VIP tickets available.
26 — Festival de la Prairie (St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 Highway 73, Prairieville; www.stjohnchurch.org) — There are amusement rides, games, music, food vendors and a silent auction. 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Free.
26 — Spring Art Walk (Downtown Lake Charles; www.artscouncilswla.org/events/whats-coming-up/spring-art-walk) — The arts showcase includes visual arts, theatrical arts, literature and live music. Downtown spaces will become pop-up galleries and there are street performers, art competitions and an arts market. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Free.
26 — Zoo-To-Do for Kids (Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/ztdk) — Live music, sing-alongs and entertainment are staged throughout the zoo, and there are games, crafts, inflatables, face painters and food from dozens of restaurants. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $25, $20 for zoo members; $40 early admittance (5 p.m.).
26-27 — Parks Cracklin' Cook-Off (Cecile Rousseau Poche Memorial Park, 1019 Periou St., Parks; www.parkscracklincookoff.com) — There's a crackling cook-off, a $5,000 raffle, live music and more. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday. Free.
26-28 — Cajun Fest (Visitation of Our Lady, 3500 Ames Blvd., Marrero; www.vol.org/cajunfest) — The festival includes food, live music from Groovy 7, The Chee Weez and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition and others, kids' activities, auctions, a talent search, chicken drop bingo, a royal tea and a fun run. Hours TBA. Free.
26-28 — En Plein Air (Abita Springs Trailhead Museum, 22044 Main St., Abita Springs; www.trailheadmuseum.org/en-plein-air) — The event includes the exhibition of about 75 recent paintings made on location by Louisiana artists. All artworks are for sale. A reception for the artists is open to the public Friday. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free.
26-28 — Etouffee Festival (Little Flower Gym, 370 Main St., Arnaudville; www.arnaudvillecatholic.org) — The festival includes etouffee dishes, live music, carnival rides, bingo, a car show, cook-off, a marketplace and 5k run. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
26-28 — Family Fest (Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 1109 Cypress St., Sulphur; www.facebook.com/olpsandolsfamilyfest) — The signature Family Fest Roll is an eggroll with crawfish etouffee inside. Other dishes include fried fish, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, funnel cakes and fried Oreos or Twinkies. There's also live music, auctions, bingo, carnival rides and children's activities. Noon-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
26-28 — Italian Festival (50081 Highway 51, Tickfaw; www.theitalianfestivalorg.com) — Live music by Chase Tyler Band, The Dominos, 90 Degrees West and others is on tap, as well as a spaghetti cook-off, a ball, queen's pageant, parade, carnival rides and more. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
26-28 — La Fete du Monde (Central Lafourche Market, Highway 1 at Highway 90, Mathews; www.facebook.com/lockportfoodfestival) — Previously called the Lockport Food Festival, this celebration features live music from Clustafunk, Category 6, Tet Dur and others, a foot race, amusement rides, auctions, food and other activities. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
26-May 5 — Six of Saturns (Three Keys, Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St.; www.threekeysnola.com/sixofsaturns/2019) — The festival provides 10 nights of music, collaboration and culture with live performances nightly. 9 p.m.-till daily. Free with RSVP.
27 — All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Cookoff (Fritchie Park, 905 W. Howze Beach Road, Slidell; www.louisiananorthshore.com/events/annual-events/crawfish-cook-off) — About 60 teams compete in a cook-off of 45,000 pounds of crawfish. About 8,000 people attend the event, which includes live music, kids' activities and food and drink vendors. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $30 in advance, $35 at the gate, free for children 12 and younger.
27 — Denham Springs Antique Village Spring Festival (Historic District and Antique Village, Denham Springs; www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net) — More than 150 vendors offer products and food. There are art exhibits, games, rides for the kids and live music. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
27 — Girod Street Stroll (Girod Street, Mandeville Trailhead to the lakefront, Mandeville; www.oldmandevillebiz.com) — More than 30 food and drink businesses provide tasting plates and specialty mint juleps, and participants can vote on their favorite. There's also live music by Neo Brass Band and art vendors. Visitors must buy a commemorative cup to participate in mint julep and food tastings. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $35.
27 — Gulf Coast Veterans Inc. Arts & Crafts Fair (Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell; www.gulfcoastveteransinc.org) — The Louisiana crafts show will offer art, crafts and other products from more than 80 vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
27 — Hospice Foundation of the South Crawfish Cookoff (Fritchie Park, 901 Howze Beach Road, Slidell; www.thehospicehouse.org/events) — More than 40,000 pounds of crawfish are prepared by 60 teams competing for the title of "Best Crawfish in St. Tammany Parish." Admission includes all the crawfish you can eat and live entertainment. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door, free for children 12 and younger.
27 — Lawrence Park Porch Fest (Lawrence Park, Third Street, Morgan City; www.facebook.com/lawrenceparkporchfest) — Seven bands play on the porches of homes and in a gazebo in Lawrence Park. Food, drinks, kids activities, a fun run and a fun house also are on tap. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Free.
27-28 — Angola Prison Rodeo (Angola Prison Rodeo Arena, Louisiana State Penitentiary, 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; www.angolarodeo.com) — The rodeo, held in April and October, has bull riding, bareback riding, wild horse racing, barrel racing, chariot racing and wild cow milking events as well as food vendors, live music and an inmates' crafts market. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., rodeo starts at 2 p.m. $20.
27-28 — Covington Antiques & Uniques Festival (419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington; www.covingtonantiquesanduniquesfestival.com) — The two-day event offers antiques, vintage collectibles, crafts, appraisals, demonstrations, historic tours, classic cars, food, music and a live auction. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
29 — WWOZ Piano Night (House of Blues, 225 Decatur St.; www.wwoz.org/pianonight) — The event celebrates piano greats and includes performances by Ellis Marsalis, Jon Cleary, Marcia Ball, Tom McDermott, Joe Krown and a half dozen others. 7 p.m. Admission TBA.
29-May 1 — NOLA Crawfish Fest (The Smokeyard at Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.; www.nolacrawfishfest.com) — The three-day event features live music, beer, hot boiled crawfish, a crawfish eating championship Tuesday and a crawfish cook-off Wednesday. Musical guests include Anders Osborne, The Iceman Special, The Mike Dillon Band and others. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. daily. $120 for three-day ticket; VIP tickets available.