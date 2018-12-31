Below is a preview for winter, spring and major concerts in 2019.
Jan. 9
Donna the Buffalo
Tipitina’s
Jan. 11
Cyrus Nabipoor Quintet
Marigny Opera House
Jan. 13
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven
House of Blues
Stonefield and King Tuff
One Eyed Jacks
Jan. 15
Justin Timberlake
Smoothie King Center
Jan. 17
Gregory Alan Isakov
Civic Theatre
Jan. 18
Jon Spencer
One Eyed Jacks
Jan. 19
Amen Dunes
One Eyed Jacks
The Steeldrivers
Joy Theater
Jan. 20
Joan of Arc
Gasa Gasa
Jan. 21
Young Dolph
House of Blues
Jan. 23
Parker Gispert and Scorpedos
Gasa Gasa
Jan. 24
The Devil Makes Three
Tipitina’s
Jan. 25
Cherub
House of Blues
Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock and Remember Sports
Republic
Lake Street Dive and Mikaela Davis
Civic Theater
Steven Curtis Chapman
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Jan. 26
Fruition and Daniel Rodriguez
House of Blues
The S.O.S. Band, Lakeside and ConFunkShun.
UNO Lakefront Arena
Jan. 28-29
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Saenger Theatre
Jan. 29
Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy
Gasa Gasa
Jan. 30
August Burns Red, Fit for a King and Miss May I
House of Blues
Jan. 31
Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, Hollyn and others
UNO Lakefront Arena
Feb. 1
High on Fire
House of Blues
Feb. 2
Robyn Hitchcock
Gasa Gasa
Sevendust, Kirra, Tremonti, Cane Hill and Lullwater
House of Blues
Feb. 4
Peter Murphy
Civic Theatre
Feb. 6
KONGOS
House of Blues
Hank Von Hell and Against the Grain
Santos Bar
Feb. 7
The Suffers
Gasa Gasa
Feb. 8
Koe Wetzel
House of Blues
Feb. 9
Jacob Banks
House of Blues
Panic! at the Disco and Two Feet
Smoothie King Center
Feb. 10
Magic City Hippies and Future Generations
House of Blues
Feb. 12
The Glenn Miller Orchestra
Orpheum Theater
Feb. 13
Slothrust plus And The Kids
Gasa Gasa
Feb. 14
Whiskey Myers and Bones Owens
House of Blues
Feb. 15
Alabama
Smoothie King Center
Feb. 15-16
Foo Fighters
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Feb. 16
Fleetwood Mac
Smoothie King Center
Feb. 16-17
Insane Clown Posse
House of Blues
Feb. 17
Jonathan Richman
One Eyed Jacks
Tyrese and others
Smoothie King Center
Feb. 19
Blood Orange
Joy Theater
Duran Duran
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
John Maus
One Eyed Jacks
Feb. 20
Mozes and the Firstborn and The Parrots
Gasa Gasa
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Joy Theater
Feb. 21
Blackberry Smoke
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Juice
Gasa Gasa
Feb. 22
Gucci Mane
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Kanaval Ball featuring Boukman Eksperyans, DJ Michael Brun, Diplo, Jillionaire, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and others
Civic Theatre
KISS
Smoothie King Center
An events guide for winter and beyond
Feb. 23
Hippie Sabotage
Joy Theater
Feb. 25
Dorothy and Spirit Animal
House of Blues
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
The Zombies
House of Blues
Feb. 26
Car Seat Headrest
Tipitina’s
Feb. 27
Stephen Marley
House of Blues
Willie Nelson & Family
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Feb. 28
Dan + Shay
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
NEEDTOBREATHE
Saenger Theatre
March 1
Dropkick Murphys
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Noname
Joy Theater
March 2-3
Big Freedia
One Eyed Jacks
March 4
The Interrupters
House of Blues
Steel Panther
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
March 7
Between the Buried and Me, Tesseract and Astronoid
House of Blues
Le Butcherettes
House of Blues
March 9
Miya Folick and Barrie
Gasa Gasa
Zac Brown Band
Smoothie King Center
March 10
Kurt Vile and the Violators and The Sadies
Civic Theatre
March 11
Mike Krol
Gasa Gasa
March 15-16
The Avett Brothers
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
March 17
P!NK
Smoothie King Center
March 19
Amos Lee and Ethan Gruska
Orpheum Theater
Nothing More, Palisades, Badflower and Of Mice and Men
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
March 20
And One
House of Blues
March 23
Brent Cobb
Gasa Gasa
March 29
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
April 3
SALES
One Eyed Jacks
April 5-6
STS9
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
April 6
Rubblebucket
One Eyed Jacks
April 9
Death Cab for Cutie
Orpheum Theater
April 11
YOB and Voivod
One Eyed Jacks
April 17
Tyler Childers
Civic Theatre
April 25-26
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band
Joy Theatre
April 26
JJ Grey & Mofro with North Mississippi Allstars and Samantha Fish
Orpheum Theater
April 26-27
The Disco Biscuits
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Mardi Gras World
April 29
FWJ
Republic
May 3
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Orpheum Theater
Mike Gordon
The Joy Theater
May 3-4
String Cheese Incident
Mardi Gras World
May 4
Sugar Ball feat. St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tank & the Bangas and Sweet Crude
Sugar Mill
May 10
Garbage
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
May 11
New Kids on the Block
Smoothie King Center
May 23
Paul McCartney
Smoothie King Center
May 25
Ariana Grande and Normani
Smoothie King Center
June 4
LANY
Joy Theater
June 6
Julia Jacklin and Black Belt Eagle Scout
Gasa Gasa
June 19
Twenty One Pilots
Smoothie King Center
Aug. 20
Queen featuring Adam Lambert
Smoothie King Center
Aug. 30
Backstreet Boys
Smoothie King Center