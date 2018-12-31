Below is a preview for winter, spring and major concerts in 2019.

Jan. 9

Donna the Buffalo

Tipitina’s

Jan. 11

Cyrus Nabipoor Quintet

Marigny Opera House

Jan. 13

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven

House of Blues

Stonefield and King Tuff

One Eyed Jacks

Jan. 15

Justin Timberlake

Smoothie King Center

Jan. 17

Gregory Alan Isakov

Civic Theatre

Jan. 18

Jon Spencer

One Eyed Jacks

Jan. 19

Amen Dunes

One Eyed Jacks

The Steeldrivers

Joy Theater

Jan. 20

Joan of Arc

Gasa Gasa

Jan. 21

Young Dolph

House of Blues

Jan. 23

Parker Gispert and Scorpedos

Gasa Gasa

Jan. 24

The Devil Makes Three

Tipitina’s

Jan. 25

Cherub

House of Blues

Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock and Remember Sports

Republic

Lake Street Dive and Mikaela Davis

Civic Theater

Steven Curtis Chapman

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Jan. 26

Fruition and Daniel Rodriguez

House of Blues

The S.O.S. Band, Lakeside and ConFunkShun.

UNO Lakefront Arena

Jan. 28-29

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Saenger Theatre

Jan. 29

Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy

Gasa Gasa

Jan. 30

August Burns Red, Fit for a King and Miss May I

House of Blues

Jan. 31

Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, Hollyn and others

UNO Lakefront Arena

Feb. 1

High on Fire

House of Blues

Feb. 2

Robyn Hitchcock

Gasa Gasa

Sevendust, Kirra, Tremonti, Cane Hill and Lullwater

House of Blues

Feb. 4

Peter Murphy

Civic Theatre

Feb. 6

KONGOS

House of Blues

Hank Von Hell and Against the Grain

Santos Bar

Feb. 7

The Suffers

Gasa Gasa

Feb. 8

Koe Wetzel

House of Blues

Feb. 9

Jacob Banks

House of Blues

Panic! at the Disco and Two Feet

Smoothie King Center

Feb. 10

Magic City Hippies and Future Generations

House of Blues

Feb. 12

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Orpheum Theater

Feb. 13

Slothrust plus And The Kids

Gasa Gasa

Feb. 14

Whiskey Myers and Bones Owens

House of Blues

Feb. 15

Alabama

Smoothie King Center

Feb. 15-16

Foo Fighters

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Feb. 16

Fleetwood Mac

Smoothie King Center

Feb. 16-17

Insane Clown Posse

House of Blues

Feb. 17

Jonathan Richman

One Eyed Jacks

Tyrese and others

Smoothie King Center

Feb. 19

Blood Orange

Joy Theater

Duran Duran

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

John Maus

One Eyed Jacks

Feb. 20

Mozes and the Firstborn and The Parrots

Gasa Gasa

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Joy Theater

Feb. 21

Blackberry Smoke

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Juice

Gasa Gasa

Feb. 22

Gucci Mane

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Kanaval Ball featuring Boukman Eksperyans, DJ Michael Brun, Diplo, Jillionaire, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and others

Civic Theatre

KISS

Smoothie King Center

Feb. 23

Hippie Sabotage

Joy Theater

Feb. 25

Dorothy and Spirit Animal

House of Blues

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

The Zombies

House of Blues

Feb. 26

Car Seat Headrest

Tipitina’s

Feb. 27

Stephen Marley

House of Blues

Willie Nelson & Family

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Feb. 28

Dan + Shay

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

NEEDTOBREATHE

Saenger Theatre

March 1

Dropkick Murphys

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Noname

Joy Theater

March 2-3

Big Freedia

One Eyed Jacks

March 4

The Interrupters

House of Blues

Steel Panther

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

March 7

Between the Buried and Me, Tesseract and Astronoid

House of Blues

Le Butcherettes

House of Blues

March 9

Miya Folick and Barrie

Gasa Gasa

Zac Brown Band

Smoothie King Center

March 10

Kurt Vile and the Violators and The Sadies

Civic Theatre

March 11

Mike Krol

Gasa Gasa

March 15-16

The Avett Brothers

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

March 17

P!NK

Smoothie King Center

March 19

Amos Lee and Ethan Gruska

Orpheum Theater

Nothing More, Palisades, Badflower and Of Mice and Men

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

March 20

And One

House of Blues

March 23

Brent Cobb

Gasa Gasa

March 29

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

April 3

SALES

One Eyed Jacks

April 5-6

STS9

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

April 6

Rubblebucket

One Eyed Jacks

April 9

Death Cab for Cutie

Orpheum Theater

April 11

YOB and Voivod

One Eyed Jacks

April 17

Tyler Childers

Civic Theatre

April 25-26

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band

Joy Theatre

April 26

JJ Grey & Mofro with North Mississippi Allstars and Samantha Fish

Orpheum Theater

April 26-27

The Disco Biscuits

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Mardi Gras World

April 29

FWJ

Republic

May 3

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Orpheum Theater

Mike Gordon

The Joy Theater

May 3-4

String Cheese Incident

Mardi Gras World

May 4

Sugar Ball feat. St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tank & the Bangas and Sweet Crude

Sugar Mill

May 10

Garbage

The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

May 11

New Kids on the Block

Smoothie King Center

May 23

Paul McCartney

Smoothie King Center

May 25

Ariana Grande and Normani

Smoothie King Center

June 4

LANY

Joy Theater

June 6

Julia Jacklin and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Gasa Gasa

June 19

Twenty One Pilots

Smoothie King Center

Aug. 20

Queen featuring Adam Lambert

Smoothie King Center

Aug. 30

Backstreet Boys

Smoothie King Center