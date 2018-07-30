Professor Longhair, aka Henry Roeland Byrd, changed New Orleans music and finished his career as a celebrated local figure. He delivered the closing set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival until his death in 1980 and remains the patron saint of Tipitina’s, the music club named for one of his songs.
Professor Longhair also influenced rock ’n’ roll and American music.
“One of the best ways to play rock ’n’ roll piano is to use what Professor Longhair did,” says David Kunian, music curator of the New Orleans Jazz Museum. “Lots of people concentrate on the rock and forget to roll. One of the best ways to make it roll is to take the lessons of Professor Longhair to it — to make it have that swing or Cuban syncopation, which makes rock ’n’ roll roll, and makes it easier to dance to. It’s something you swing your hips to more than jump up and down.”
Kunian curated the Me Got Fiyo expo at the Jazz Museum, and it explores his life in photos, video and artifacts. Born in Bogalusa in 1918, Byrd was brought to New Orleans by his mother, a musician. He picked up the guitar and piano, and eventually altered the New Orleans sound. His best-known recordings include “Big Chief” and “Mardi Gras in New Orleans.” Byrd stopped performing in public for much of the 1960s but returned in the 1970s, and became a regular performer at Tipitina's when it opened in the late 1970s.
The expo features video of Professor Longhair at his first Jazz Fest set in 1971. There are two of his pianos, including an electric keyboard and the upright Baldwin piano he played at Tipitina’s. There are pictures by documentary photographers Michael P. Smith and Syndey Byrd, as well as an image of Professor Longhair with Robert Plant at a party for Led Zeppelin for which he was hired to perform. There also is a small side exhibit featuring musicians who played in bands with Professor Longhair.
An opening reception is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, with music by pianist Tom Worrell and percussionist Uganda Roberts, who performed regularly with Professor Longhair. The exhibit runs through July 1, 2019 at the New Orleans Jazz Musuem, 400 Esplanade Ave., (504) 568-6993; www.nolajazzmuseum.org.