In a New Orleans-shot pilot for a show called “Unemployable,” Hannibal Buress demonstrated how he is exactly that. He milked goats, told fortunes in Jackson Square and worked the line at Camellia Grill in Riverbend. After a streak of hit stand-up comedy specials, he was confident it would be picked up by Comedy Central, and a friend convinced him it would. (It was not.)
“I went online and said, ‘Thank you Comedy Central for picking up my pilot.’ I tweeted that,” he says. “That’s the one thing that’s great about Twitter. You can just make your own news sometimes … News outlets started picking it up. It wasn’t a crazy possibility. People took it as true. I was thinking, ‘OK, they’ll probably just pick it up and be kind of begrudgingly excited.’ But they didn’t appreciate it that much. … That situation might have set a terrible precedent for them, if they showed themselves to be able to be manipulated by a tweet.”
After several hour-long stand-up specials, the comedian and actor starred in “Red,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” among several Hollywood and TV roles, including his recurring role on Comedy Central hit “Broad City” and his Ed McMahon to Eric Andre’s angel-dusted Johnny Carson on Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show.”
With his signature syntax and sleepy inflection that revs into bursts of energy, Buress delivers absurd observations and offers a glimpse into how his brain works: “traveling, shit I see, traveling, rap music,” he says. He returns to New Orleans Oct. 20 to perform at the Saenger Theatre.
Buress made his first trip in New Orleans in 2012 to perform while in town for his cousin’s bachelor party (to “make some money for these strippers,” he told Gambit in 2012). But the trip inspired a six-year-old love affair with the city, where he’d return for film shoots, sold-out performances at larger venues and drop-ins at smaller weekly gigs with local comics.
Those visits also inspired several stories in his stand-up, from hiring a brass band (“For $300 you can have your own parade on a day's notice ... New Orleans Police has a parades department. There's homicides, there’s narcotics, there's parades”) to seeing a rat in a restaurant’s bathroom (“I think rats are dudes. That’s a dude trait, to be a rat. All rats are dudes.”) “I’m so glad I don’t live there because all I’d do is drink, gamble and throw parades for myself all the time,” he joked on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2014. “‘Is that Hannibal right there?’ It’s 6:30 on a Monday, that’s Hannibal time.”
After his last performance in New Orleans, on New Year’s Eve at the Civic Theatre, Buress decided to quit drinking, “which was a big part of my relationship with New Orleans, and a lot of peoples’ relationship with the city — drinking and being able to drink outside,” he says. “It’s a great place, it’s a lot of fun, but a lot of that was charged by getting f—ed up.”
Buress says he gave up alcohol after reflecting on “situations I’ve been in, how I’ve affected people, my actions — it’s cost me money. Not just the drinks but the missed flights, bullshit happening from it. It was a health thing and a challenge to say, ‘Lemme just see what it’s like if I cut this out completely.’”
“From a health aspect, and comedically, it gives me a different angle to talk about, too,” he says. “I’ve had those stories: ‘I was drunk and this happened,’ ‘I was drinking and then I said this,’ ‘So I’m faded and then I did that’ — I’ve had versions of those stories for years, man.”
For now he’s sticking with ginger beer.
“If I do walk into a bar, there’s still that urge to get something immediately, right away,” he says. “I’m not gonna be in here with an empty hand like an asshole. … If you’re talking to somebody, you can’t just talk the whole time. What are you supposed to do in the pauses, when they drink their shit? You’re just gonna stare at them? You gotta drink something too.”