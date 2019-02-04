Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will be the featured speaker next week at the Tulane-Aspen Institute Values in America Speaker Series at Tulane University.

Albright, who in 1997 became the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, will be interviewed by Tulane history professor Walter Isaacson about her 2018 book, "Fascism: A Warning."

The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. in Dixon Hall on the Tulane University campus and is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session and book signing with Albright will follow.