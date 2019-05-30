The Company Burger’s Warehouse District restaurant is launching a dinner series dedicated to rotisserie-cooked meats next week.
An event dubbed Company Rotisserie — Chicken Night takes place at the restaurant’s location at 611 O'Keefe Ave. June 5 and will feature chicken, sides and dessert for $20. Chef and owner Adam Biderman has hosted a number of pop-ups and fundraisers in the past, as well as a "Pizzurger" event in collaboration with Bywater darling Pizza Delicious.
Next week’s dinner includes half of a Steen’s-brined rotisserie chicken, schmaltz roasted potatoes, a frisee and butter lettuce salad with spring vegetables and herb vinaigrette and vanilla soft serve ice cream with olive oil and sea salt. A whole bird and sides for two people costs $35.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs while supplies last. For more information, visit Company Burger’s website here.