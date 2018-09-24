Alon Shaya, Tory McPhail, Kelly Fields, Justin Devillier and Nina Compton are among more than 70 chefs participating in the Emeril Lagasse Foundation's Boudin, Bourbon & Beer event Nov. 9 in Champions Square.
The boudin-centric fundraiser drew roughly 5,000 attendees last year. Along with the foundation's wine auction and gala dinner Carnivale du Vin, the events raised approximately $3.5 million in 2017 for children’s charities along the Gulf Coast.
The New Orleans chefs include Frank Brigtsen, Michael Gulotta, Samantha and Cody Carroll, Ray Gruezke, Alex Harrell, Nathan Richard and Cara Peterson. The lineup of visiting chefs includes Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago, Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye in Austin, Bill Briand of Orange Beach restaurant Fisher’s, and Cory Bahr of Heritage BBQ in Monroe, Louisiana.
Folk and Americana group Railroad Earth and surf rock singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter top the night’s musical lineup. Other musical acts include country and folk singer Lillie Mae and Honey Island Swamp Band.
Earlier this year, organizers announced this year’s co-chairs, which include celebrity chef and television personality Guy Fieri, Lagasse, Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski.
Tickets for the events, which includes all food, drinks and entertainment, are $135 in advance and $150 on the day of the event. For more information, visit the event’s website here.