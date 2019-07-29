White Linen Night attendees usually only have to contend with humidity, but Robert Tannen will be prepared to address floods, rain and environmental changes. The artist will dress as a lifeguard and preside over an installation featuring a 30-foot lifeboat on the 600 block of Julia Street at the annual Warehouse District art event Saturday, Aug. 3.

The 25th annual White Linen Night features art show openings at more than 15 galleries and museums on Julia Street and surrounding blocks from Stella Jones Gallery in Place St. Charles to the National World War II Museum. Stella Jones’ “Modern Masters of the African Diaspora” features work by sculptor and painter Elizabeth Catlett, painter Hughie Lee-Smith, photographer Gordon Parks and others. The Ogden Museum of Southern Art continues an exhibit of Mississippi abstract expressionist painter Dusti Bonge, and the museum’s Howard Avenue side features a large-scale mural by MOMO, part of the Helis Foundation and Arts Council of New Orleans’ “Unframed” project. Jonathan Ferrara Gallery shows paintings by local jazz saxophonist Tony Dagradi.

With 'Unframed' street mural series, CBD gets its first multi-mural expo of large-scale artwork In a city where artistic self-expression long has been abundant, street murals make sense in a way that typical graffiti scrawls rarely do.

The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) opens “Identity Measures,” an expo of work by 23 local artists exploring identity. Vinsantos and members of his New Orleans Drag Workshop present a performance titled “HI, DENTITIES” at the CAC’s White Linen afterparty, which includes music by DJ RQ Away, art experiences, food and a cash bar (tickets $10 in advance, $20 at the door).

During gallery openings (generally 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), the 300 to 700 blocks of Julia Street will feature YAYA artists painting chairs, a photo booth, 30 food and drink vendors and more. White Linen Night proceeds benefit the CAC. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Warehouse District, (504) 528-3800; www.cacwhitelinennight.com.