Nacera Belaza
Fri.-Sat. Sept. 28-29 | Born in Algeria and based in France, Nacera Belaza explores loneliness and a moment of spiritual release in a series of dance pieces, progressing from a solo piece to a trio of dancers in the concluding work, Sur le Fil. At 7:30 p.m. at CAC.
Tom Segura
Fri.-Sat. Sept. 28-29 | After thoroughly roasting Louisiana (which he suggests building a wall around) and Cajuns (“why do they have rights?”) in his controversial 2018 Netflix special Disgraceful, the comic sold out the first night of shows at the Civic Theatre. Then they added another one. And another one. Masochism is alive in New Orleans. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday.
Turandot
Fri. & Sun. Sept. 28 & 30 | The New Orleans Opera Association presents the tale of Turandot, a Chinese princess who demands her suitors correctly answer her riddles or be executed. Charmed by her beauty, Calaf undertakes his own proposal. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.