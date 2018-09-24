Sept. 27
Act to Inspire Gala
The Trinity Community Center, which provides children’s education and development programs at its facility in Hollygrove, holds its annual fundraiser.
Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St.; www.tccno.org
Sept. 27
Women Performing for Women
There’s entertainment by Muevolo, the Cole Williams Band, the Pussyfooters, the Camel Toe Lady Steppers and others at the benefit for the Hagar’s House women’s shelter. There also is food, cash bar and a silent auction and childcare is provided.
Cafe Istanbul, 2372 St. Claude Ave.; www.hagarshousenola.org
Sept. 28
Belles and Beaus Ball
The fundraiser for the New Orleans chapter of the American Cancer Society features food from 40 area restaurants, specialty bars, music by the Bucktown All-Stars and other entertainment, a raffle and an auction.
Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place; www.facebook.com/acs.nola
Sept. 28
Love in the Garden
The benefit for NOMA honors local artists and includes entertainment by the Storyville Stompers, The Boogie Men and DJ Otto, food from more than 60 local restaurants, cocktails and more.
Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.noma.org
Sept. 29
Cocktails & Blues
The fundraiser for Lake Forest Charter School has a Roaring 20s theme and includes food and music by DJ Captain Charles. Call (504) 593-8264 for information.
New Orleans Lakefront Airport Terminal, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.; www.lakeforestcharter.org/gala
Sept. 29
Murder at the Masquerade
The Krewe of Nyx holds a murder mystery themed evening with “suspects” mingling with the crowd, clues and an unfolding plot. There’s a three-course dinner and auction, and proceeds benefit Hero Dogs, Inc.
Harrah’s New Orleans Theatre, 8 Canal St.; www.kreweofnyx.org
Sept. 30
Walk to End HIV
The walk to benefit CrescentCare (formerly NO/AIDS Task Force) starts in Crescent Park and there is entertainment by Big Freedia, Big 6 Brass Band and the Gay Men’s Chorus.
Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St.; www.noaidswalk.com
Oct. 3
Staying Alive
The Women’s Council of Realtors New Orleans Metropolitan network’s 1970s disco-themed party features a costume contest, dance off, food, drinks and games and benefits the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., Jefferson; www.wcr.org
Oct. 4
Building the Impossible
Nels Cline of Wilco and Tif Lamson of GIVERS and others perform at the fundraising dinner for the New Orleans Airlift and the Music Box Village.
Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St.; www.musicboxvillage.com/building-the-impossible
Oct. 4
Wings and Wine
The fundraiser for the Northlake Nature Center features a bird slideshow, wine tastings, contests, prizes and a silent auction.
Northlake Nature Center, 2033 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 626-1238; www.northlakenature.org/wings-and-wine-2018
Oct. 5
Children’s Hero Awards
The Children’s Bureau of New Orleans honors artist Brandan “B-Mike” Odums, Denese Shervington of the Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies, Laura and Jeff Young and the Children of Central City team at its annual fundraiser.
Le Musee de Free People of Color, 2336 Esplanade Ave.; www.childrensbureaunola.org/events
Oct. 5
Goat in the Road Bingo Night
Theater company Goat in the Road Productions’ fundraiser features bingo, prizes, a live auction, food from Kebab, drinks and more.
3014 St. Claude Ave.; www.goatintheroadproductions.org
Oct. 5
Greenway Soiree
The Friends of Lafitte Greenway’s fundraiser includes music from Mario Abney and the Abney Effect and DJ Slick Leo, food from area restaurants, drinks and a raffle.
The Cellar on St. Louis, 2500 St. Louis St.; www.lafittegreenway.org
Oct. 5
Justice for All Ball
Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters headlines the 30th annual fundraiser for the Pro Bono Project, and there’s food from local restaurants, drinks, a raffle and silent auction.
Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St.; www.probono-no.org.
Oct. 5
Scales & Ales
There’s beer from Abita Brewing Company, food from area restaurants and live entertainment. Attendees can tour the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. Proceeds benefit efforts to fight plastic pollution in the oceans.
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., (504) 565-3033; www.auduboninstitute.org
Oct. 5
Up on the Roof
The event includes music by Groovy 7, food from area restaurants and beer and supports the Foundation at East Jefferson General Hospital.
East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 525-1115; www.ejgh.org
Oct. 5-6
Raphael Village Tennis Fun-Raiser
The men’s and women’s doubles tennis tournament benefits Raphael Village, which supports individuals with special needs and has a school, vocational training and adult day programs.
New Orleans City Park Pepsi Tennis Courts, 5900 Marconi Drive; www.raphaelvillage.org
Oct. 7
Backyard BBQ
The fundraiser for the Crescent City Farmers Market includes live music, food from restaurants pursuing farm-to-table approaches, food trucks, beer from local breweries, kids’ art activities and more.
Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.; www.crescentcityfarmersmarket.org
Oct. 9
An Evening of Desire
There are poems and scenes from Tennessee Williams’ plays performed by Leslie Castay, Brenda Currin, Todd d’Amour, Beth Bartley, Anais St. John and others, plus cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to benefit the Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival.
WYES Kornman Performance Studio, 916 Navarre Ave.; www.tennesseewilliams.secure.force.com
Oct. 12
Aioli Dinner Supper Club
NOCCA and the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts present a dinner to benefit Louisiana A+ Schools. Chefs Frank Brigtsen and Stephen Strykewski and students from NOCCA prepare a multi-course meal and there are cocktails, entertainment and more.
NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St.; www.aiolidinner.com
Oct. 12
Ezra Open Golf Tournament
The Better Than Ezra Foundation holds a shotgun start golf tournament fundraiser.
Pelican Point Golf Club, 6300 Championship Court, Gonzales; www.btefoundation.org
Oct. 12
Magic in the Moonlight & Moonlighters
There are twin events benefiting the Botanical Gardens’ outdoor teaching kitchen. There’s a dinner featuring food by Gabrielle Restaurant and dancing in the Pavilion of Two Sisters. The Moonlighters party has a cocktail reception, dinner and DJ Brice Nice.
New Orleans Botanical Garden, New Orleans City Park, 5 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com/botanical-garden/magic-in-the-moonlight
Oct. 13
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
The 5K walk benefits the American Cancer Society.
The Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie; www.makingstrides.acsevents.org
Oct. 13
UNCF Walk for Education
The 5K walk supports the United Negro College Fund. Call (504) 581-3794 for information.
Audubon Park Riverview, 6500 Magazine St.; www.uncf.org
Oct. 18
Kenner Wine and Food Event
The pool-side party features music by Groovy 7, food from 25 area restaurants and more than 100 wines and supports programs for at-risk youth in the hospitality industry.
Chateau Golf & Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner; www.chateaugcc.com
Oct. 20
O What a Night
The Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s black-tie gala features music by the D Play Band, food, drinks and an auction.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org
Oct. 20
Komen New Orleans Race for the Cure
The Susan B. Komen Foundation holds 1 mile and 5K run/walks and a kids' dash to raise money to fight breast cancer.
Practice Track Facility, City Park New Orleans, 1 Palm Drive; www.komenneworleans.org
Oct. 21
Fete du Jardin
The Louisiana Landmarks Society fundraiser features music by the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band and food from Commander’s Palace and Ralph’s on the Park.
Pitot House, 1440 Moss St.; www.louisianalandmarks.org
Oct. 21
Harvest Cup Polo Classic
The polo event is a benefit for the Junior League of Greater Covington.
Summergrove Farms, 16191 Highway 40, Folsom; www.harvestcuppolo.com
Oct. 22
Fore!Kids Foundation Golf Tournament
Hooters waitresses serve food and drink and the golf tournament benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation.
TPC Louisiana, 11001 Lapalco Blvd., Avondale; www.zurichgolfclassic.com/charitable-events
Oct. 25
Cocktails for KID smART
The cocktail party features food, drink and art and supports art programs in New Orleans schools.
Held at a private residence; www.kidsmart.org/cfk2018
Oct. 26
The Bash
The Southern University at New Orleans gala raises funds for scholarships. There’s dinner, an open bar and entertainment.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.suno.edu
Nov. 2
Magnolia Moonlight Merriment
The benefit for Magnolia Community Services features entertainment by The Rockenbraughs and the Pussyfooters.
Historic Whitehall Plantation, 100 Central Ave., Jefferson, (504) 733-2874; www.mcs-nola.org
Nov. 2
French Quarter Citizens Tricentennial Gala
French Quarter Citizens, a group dedicated to preserving quality of life in the historic district, holds a gala celebrating New Orleans’ tricentennial featuring guest auctioneer Angela Hill, music by Phillip Manuel, food from local restaurants, drinks and live and silent auctions.
Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal St., (504) 588-2929; www.frenchquartercitizens.org
Nov. 9
Boudin, Bourbon & Beer
The Emeril Lagasse Foundation fundraiser features dozens of versions of boudin from local and visiting chefs, live music, Abita beers, Buffalo Trace bourbon and wines from Au Bon Climat.
Champions Square, Lasalle Street; www.boudinbourbonandbeer.com
Nov. 9
Moonlight & Miracles Gala
The fundraiser for the Ochsner Cancer Institute includes a seated dinner at the Superdome, entertainment by The Wedded, a raffle for a Mercedes-Benz and more.
Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.ochsner.org/miraclesgala
Nov. 9
Victory Ball
The National World War II Museum fundraiser features a salute to veterans, music by the Victory Belles and the Victory Swing Orchestra and food and drinks from The American Sector Restaurant & Bar.
National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., (504) 528-1944 ext. 363; www.victory-ball.org
Nov. 10
Carnivale du Vin
The Emeril Lagasse Foundation fundraiser features a wine auction, a five-course dinner, entertainment and more.
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St.; www.carnivaleduvin.com
Nov. 10
Odyssey 2018: All That Glitters
The New Orleans Museum of Art gala includes food, drinks, live music and DJs and a silent auction.
NOMA, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org
Nov. 10
Pasta & Puccini
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society fundraiser includes classical music, food, drinks, silent auctions, a raffle and more.
Sheraton New Orleans, 500 Canal St.; www.jpas.org
Nov. 10
Second Line for Literacy 5K
There’s a 5K and kids’ half-mile race to support the YMCA of Greater New Orleans’ adult literacy programs.
New Orleans City Park; www.ymcaneworleans.org
Nov. 10
Touro Foundation Gala
Allon Bissinger will receive the 2018 Judah Touro Society Award and cocktails and dinner are served.
Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place; www.touro.com
Nov. 10
Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala
The yacht-themed St. Tammany Humane Society fundraiser features music by Four Unplugged, food, cocktails, live and silent auctions and a cork pull.
Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville; www.northshorehumane.org
Nov. 11
Kidney Walk
The walk raises funds and awareness about kidney disease.
Audubon Park, Bandstand Shelter No. 10; www.kidneyla.org/kidney-walks
Nov. 16
Just Say YAYA
The YAYA fundraiser celebrates the youth art and entrepreneurship program’s 30th anniversary and honors founder Jana Napoli.
YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St., (504) 529-3306; www.yayainc.com
Nov. 30
Son of a Saint Gala
There’s dinner and entertainment to benefit the organization that provides mentoring to fatherless teen boys.
Ritz-Carlton, 921 Canal St.; www.sonofasaint.org
Dec. 1
Azucar Ball
The benefit for New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation includes music, dancing, food from area restaurants, a raffle and more.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.nohhf.org
Dec. 1
CADA Family Feud
The benefit for the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse for Greater New Orleans features a Family Feud team competition plus music, food, games, prizes and a raffle.
The Theatere at Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St.; www.cadagno.org/familyfeud
Dec. 2
Nocturne XVI
The fundraiser for the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans features a performance by the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo and a Champagne reception with hors d’oeuvres.
Ritz-Carlton, 921 Canal St.; www.masno.org.
Dec. 21
Home for the Holidays
The fundraiser for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund features music by Irma Thomas, John Boutte, Kermit Ruffins and others.
House of Blues, 225 Decatur St.; www.danielpricememorial.org
Dec. 31
Big Night New Orleans
The New Year’s Eve party includes food, drinks, music, burlesque performances, a mock casino and more. A portion of proceeds benefits Son of a Saint.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.bignightneworleans.com