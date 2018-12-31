Jan. 10-12
Scheherazade
Violinist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) to perform Andrea Reinkemeyer’s newly commissioned piece “Water Sings Fire” and other works.
Jan. 10 & 12: Orpheum Theater
Jan. 11: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington
Jan. 15
Baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu perform.
New Orleans Opera Guild, 2504 Prytania St.
Jan. 16
Benjamin Appl Lieder Recital
Friends of Music presents baritone Benjamin Appl.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
Jan. 17
Mahler Symphony No. 9
The LPO and violinist Nikki Chooi perform Mahler’s “Symphony No. 9” in D major and Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3.”
Orpheum Theater
Jan. 27
A Night at the Speakeasy — Indigo Strings
The classically trained Indigo Strings ensemble performs a mix of popular tunes from the ’30s to the ’60s.
Jan. 29-30
Angels in Flight
Musaica presents works by Marjan Mozetich, Johannes Brahms and others.
Jan. 29: St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St.
Jan. 30: UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive
Feb. 2
Lera Auerbach
Friends of Music presents pianist Lera Auerbach.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
Feb. 14-15
Visions of Vienna & Salzburg
Pianist Orion Weiss joins the LPO for performances of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 20” and works by Johann Strauss Jr. and Richard Strauss.
Feb. 14: Orpheum Theater
Feb. 15: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington
March 7-9
L’amour
Earl Lee conducts the LPO in works by Mozart, Jules Massenet and Georges Bizet.
March 7: Jefferson Performing Arts Center
March 8: Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond
March 9: Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., Slidell
March 13
Pavel Haas String Quartet
Friends of Music presents the Czech string quartet.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
March 15
The Fantastical Imagination
This LPO program features Nathan Bates’ “Anthology of Fantastic Zoology” and Lera Auerbach’s “The Infant Minstrel and his Peculiar Menagerie.”
Orpheum Theater
March 16
The Irish Tenors
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the concert by Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
March 28
St. John Passion
The LPO performs Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. John Passion.”
Orpheum Theater
March 30
Musical Arts Society of New Orleans Concerto Showcase X
The LPO performs with medalists from the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans’ piano competition.
Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall
April 1
WindSync
Friends of Music presents the Houston chamber music group.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
April 11-13
Beethoven Symphony No. 7
The LPO is joined by cellist Julian Steckel for Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” and a selection of pieces including Peter Schickele’s “Unbegun Symphony.”
April 11 & 13: Orpheum Theater
April 12: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington
April 16
Swing in the Oaks
The LPO performs a free concert.
New Orleans City Park
April 22 & 25
Songs of Earth
Musaica performs work by Antonin Dvorak, Bela Bartok and others.
April 22: Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie
April 25: St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St.
April 24-25
Argento New Music Project
The New York chamber music group presents a program of innovative contemporary compositions.
UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive
April 30
Ebene String Quartet
Friends of Music presents the French quartet.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
May 2
Swing in the Park
The LPO performs a free concert.
Lafreniere Park, Metairie
May 5
Some Enchanted Evening
The LPO performs a free concert.
Heritage Park, Slidell
May 9
Prieto Conducts Chavez, Bernstein and Shostakovich
The LPO performs Carlos Chavez’s “Sinfonia India,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Symposium” and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 6.”
Orpheum Theater
May 11
Swing in the Pines
The LPO performs a free concert.
Bogue Falaya Park, Covington
May 16 & 18
The Rite of Spring
The LPO and pianist Joyce Yang perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” and other works.
Orpheum Theater
May 22-June 1
The chamber music festival takes place at various New Orleans locations.