WindSync performs at Tulane University's Dixon Hall April 1.

 Kristina Jacinth

Jan. 10-12

Scheherazade

Violinist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) to perform Andrea Reinkemeyer’s newly commissioned piece “Water Sings Fire” and other works.

Jan. 10 & 12: Orpheum Theater

Jan. 11: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington

Jan. 15

Benjamin Appl Lieder Recital

Baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu perform.

New Orleans Opera Guild, 2504 Prytania St.

Jan. 16

Benjamin Appl Lieder Recital

Friends of Music presents baritone Benjamin Appl.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall

Jan. 17

Mahler Symphony No. 9

The LPO and violinist Nikki Chooi perform Mahler’s “Symphony No. 9” in D major and Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3.”

Orpheum Theater

Jan. 27

A Night at the Speakeasy — Indigo Strings

The classically trained Indigo Strings ensemble performs a mix of popular tunes from the ’30s to the ’60s.

Marigny Opera House

Jan. 29-30

Angels in Flight

Musaica presents works by Marjan Mozetich, Johannes Brahms and others.

Jan. 29: St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St.

Jan. 30: UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive

Feb. 2

Lera Auerbach

Friends of Music presents pianist Lera Auerbach.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall

Feb. 14-15

Visions of Vienna & Salzburg

Pianist Orion Weiss joins the LPO for performances of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 20” and works by Johann Strauss Jr. and Richard Strauss.

Feb. 14: Orpheum Theater

Feb. 15: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington

March 7-9

L’amour

Earl Lee conducts the LPO in works by Mozart, Jules Massenet and Georges Bizet.

March 7: Jefferson Performing Arts Center

March 8: Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond

March 9: Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., Slidell

March 13

Pavel Haas String Quartet

Friends of Music presents the Czech string quartet.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall

March 15

The Fantastical Imagination

This LPO program features Nathan Bates’ “Anthology of Fantastic Zoology” and Lera Auerbach’s “The Infant Minstrel and his Peculiar Menagerie.”

Orpheum Theater

March 16

The Irish Tenors

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the concert by Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

March 28

St. John Passion

The LPO performs Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. John Passion.”

Orpheum Theater

March 30

Musical Arts Society of New Orleans Concerto Showcase X

The LPO performs with medalists from the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans’ piano competition.

Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall

April 1

WindSync

Friends of Music presents the Houston chamber music group.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall

April 11-13

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

The LPO is joined by cellist Julian Steckel for Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” and a selection of pieces including Peter Schickele’s “Unbegun Symphony.”

April 11 & 13: Orpheum Theater

April 12: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington

April 16

Swing in the Oaks

The LPO performs a free concert.

New Orleans City Park

April 22 & 25

Songs of Earth

Musaica performs work by Antonin Dvorak, Bela Bartok and others.

April 22: Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie

April 25: St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St.

April 24-25

Argento New Music Project

The New York chamber music group presents a program of innovative contemporary compositions.

UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive

April 30

Ebene String Quartet

Friends of Music presents the French quartet.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall

May 2

Swing in the Park

The LPO performs a free concert.

Lafreniere Park, Metairie

May 5

Some Enchanted Evening

The LPO performs a free concert.

Heritage Park, Slidell

May 9

Prieto Conducts Chavez, Bernstein and Shostakovich

The LPO performs Carlos Chavez’s “Sinfonia India,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Symposium” and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 6.”

Orpheum Theater

May 11

Swing in the Pines

The LPO performs a free concert.

Bogue Falaya Park, Covington

May 16 & 18

The Rite of Spring

The LPO and pianist Joyce Yang perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” and other works.

Orpheum Theater

May 22-June 1

Birdfoot Festival

The chamber music festival takes place at various New Orleans locations.

