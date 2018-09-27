Amateur pornographers rejoice: the HUMP! Film Festival is returning to the Broad Theater next month, an evening of "sex positive" homemade porns made just for the festival.
HUMP! was founded by The Stranger sex columnist Dan Savage in 2005 partially as an antidote, he says, to exploitive and/or commercial porn. Each year it features a wide variety of sexualities and sexual practices, as well as kinks.
In a 2016 interview with Gambit, Savage said, "I really think the difference is at HUMP! you’re going to watch porn that is deeply humanizing. Not dehumanizing. Whatever objections you have porn — that it’s made under economic duress or for all the wrong reasons — HUMP! porn is made for all the right reasons. It’s what (the filmmakers) want to do. It’s something they enjoy. It’s something they want to share."
Tickets are $20 and are on sale now.