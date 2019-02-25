Krewe of Chad 2019
A bit of social commentary?

Rain and a round of grass-cutting may have foiled the plans of the early adopters spray-painting their names on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground in the days before the Krewe of Endymion rolls — but you can't keep a good Chad down for long.

The city doesn't approve ... 

... but that hasn't stopped the practice, though a few renegades seem to be using the neutral ground for their own anti-Chad statements

This space reserved for 'Dim Wit.'
The Notorious BTG?
This complicated series of runes was claimed by CHAD.
Space reserved for LUGNUT APPLE.
Haboob: a violent and oppressive wind blowing in summer, especially in Sudan, bringing sand from the desert.
CHAD was here.
That darn Kirk.
For Priscilla's birthday, her friends got her a space that can probably hold 100 people.

