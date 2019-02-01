There are dozens of ways to display your displeasure with the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell this weekend — but The Flagstick at Clearview Mall in Metairie has a new one: On Boycott Sunday, come by and experience the satisfaction of teeing off at an image of Goodell on a 15-foot screen.

Like many other places around the metro area, The Flagstick will be playing the 2010 Super Bowl and other great New Orleans Saints games, but it'll also give golfers a chance to work out their frustration and long drives on a most worthy target.

Check out our ongoing list of dozens of other places that will be boycotting the big game on Sunday — and note that the Rusty Nail will have pinatas of both Goodell and NFL referees for your smashing satisfaction.