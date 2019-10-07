Gentilly Fest features music, an art market, kids’ activities, health screenings and more at Pontchartrain Park Playground Oct. 11-13.
The music lineup includes Russell Batiste and Friends and Matt Dillon and the NOLA Resistance on Friday. DJ Raj Smoove, Casme, Ladies of Soul featuring Sharon Martin, Naydja CoJoe and Rechelle Cook and Bounce Royalty featuring Choppa, Cheeky Blakk and DJ Jubilee perform Saturday. On Sunday, the lineup includes Partners-N-Crime, DAWN (pictured) with Frank Richard of Chocolate Milk, Tonya Boyd-Cannon and others. The Zulu Ensemble and local choirs perform in the gospel tent Saturday and Sunday.
Kids' entertainment includes a stage for music and dance performances, rock climbing, video games, face painting, crafts and more. There’s food from 20 vendors and restaurants, an art market, health screenings and a medical tent.
Admission is free. Festival hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct., 11; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive; www.gentillyfest.com.