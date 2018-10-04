The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is springing forward to an earlier date next year. Traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend, the multi-day festival best known for massive food- and wine-tasting events will take place April 3-7, 2019 the event’s organizers announced Wednesday.
A release from incoming festival president Gail Varuso credited springtime weather as one of the key reasons for moving the event. In the past few years, Memorial Day weekend temperatures have been sweltering and several of the festival’s attractions, in particular the Royal Street Stroll, are held outdoors. Varuso said the festival’s board of directors voted unanimously to move the event to the earlier dates.
According to a statement from the organization, planning and scheduling for the festival are still being finalized.