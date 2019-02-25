Druids
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 20
Archdruid: secret
Throws: fly swatters, plush acorns, doubloons and lighted wizard hats, flags and balls
The secretive Druids aren’t a satirical krewe, but float titles often have a mischievous or pointed humor to them. A U.S. Marine Corps band and color guard lead the parade’s 10 marching bands.
Nyx
7 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 44
Goddess Nyx: Shelby Ann Seuzeneau
Throws: hand-decorated purses, bath bombs and scrubbers, pool noodles, pirate hats, eye patches, plush animals, hula hoops, wigs, T-shirts, playing cards, jump ropes, tumblers, doubloons and lighted necklaces, batons and watches.
Angela Hill rides as grand marshal for the all-women krewe, which introduces a new signature float, the “Captain’s Lounge.”
Wednesday, Feb. 27 | Thursday, Feb. 28 | Friday, March 1
Saturday, March 2 | Sunday, March 3
Monday, March 4 | Tuesday, March 5