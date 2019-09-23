Sept. 29
"Harry’s Wondrous World"
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs music from the Harry Potter series.
Roussel Hall, Loyola University
Oct. 4-13
"Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School"
In the play based on the children’s books, first-grader Junie B. Jones is an authority on everything.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Oct. 13
"Baby Shark Live!"
Baby Shark, Pinkfong and friends present a family-friendly show of singing, dancing and adventure.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 19-20
"Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure"
Ryder and pups Chase, Marshall and Sky go on an adventure to rescue Cap’n Turbot.
UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 20
"Halloween Spooktacular"
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs scary music for its story, “The Phantom of the Superdome.”
Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall, Loyola University
Oct. 23
"Peppa Pig Live!"
Peppa Pig and friends George, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe go on an adventure in the woods in the life-size puppet show.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 19
"The Elf on the Shelf"
Scout Elves star in a story exploring Santa Claus’ North Pole with holiday songs and dance numbers.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 22-24
"Disney’s Frozen Jr."
Princesses Anna and Elsa’s bonds of sisterhood are tested.
Westwego Performing Arts Theatre
December
"RapUnzel"
The Radical Buffoon(s) present Jeremy Rashad Brown’s contemporary rap version of the classic fairy tale.
Location TBA
Dec. 6-8
"Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party"
Big Bird, Grover, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar and Rosita present a new songs and games.
UNO Lakefront Arena
Dec. 8
KIDZ BOP
The band for young listeners sings songs from its “KIDZ BOP 40” album.
Saenger Theatre
Dec. 10
"Disney Junior Holiday Party!"
Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Puppy Dog Pals, Vampirina and other Disney characters sing and dance in the holiday-themed show.
Saenger Theatre