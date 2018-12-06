If you've been unable to score tickets to a performance of this week's Gambit cover felines, take heart: The Amazing Acro-Cats have added a performance for this Sunday, Dec. 9, when the cat circus will now perform at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

That brings to 16 the number of times you can see the troupe perform in "A Very Meow-y Christmas," the holiday extravaganza they perform annually (and sometime ennui-ally) at the AllWays Lounge and Theatre.

Tickets ($21-$35) are available now.