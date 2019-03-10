In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In November, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
1-3 — AKS Bead & Jewelry Show (Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.aksshow.com/venue/pontchartrain-center) — Dozens of wholesalers exhibit and sell jewelry, beads and beading supplies, designer cabochons, gemstones, pearls and accessories. There also are classes. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 weekend pass, free for children under 16.
1-3 — Antique Trade Days (Downtown Ponchatoula; www.ponchatoulachamber.com/antique-trade-days) — Community members and other vendors sell antiques, collectibles, fine arts, crafts, food and more. There's also live music, a petting zoo, face painting and children's activities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
1-3 — Louisiana Pecan Festival (Downtown Colfax; www.lapecanfest.com) — There are amusement rides, cooking contests, live music, an antique tractor show, street dance, a parade and more. 8 a.m.-midnight Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
1-3 — Louisiana Swine Festival (Basile Town Park, 199 Harp Lane, Basile; www.louisianaswinefestival.com) — There's live music, boucherie demonstrations, a bike show, cook-offs, a talent show and kiddie fair. 9 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $5, $3 for children 5 and younger.
1-3 — The Weekend Soiree presents "Bedlam in the Big Easy" (Le Pavillon, 833 Poydras St.; www.theweekendsoiree.com) — The celebration for gay women includes more than 50 activities, workshops covering workouts, wellness and creativity as well as networking and support events. There's also a healing village and a marketplace of crafts from LGBTQ artists, tours, speed dating, entertainment and more. Hours vary. $349 (until April 5), $499 for weekend pass; individual event tickets vary.
2 — Acadia Music Fest (Acadia Plantation Town Center, Percy Brown Road, Thibodaux; www.acadiamusicfest.net) — National headliners join local musicians at the daylong festival, which also has a Southern food court, an art market and children's activities. 10 a.m.-midnight. $35 in advance, $45 at the gate.
Nov. 2 — Longwood Afternoon (140 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, Mississippi) — The daylong music event features bands playing Southern rock, folk music, jazz, pop and rhythm and blues. There also are kids' activities, cornhole tournaments, food and arts vendors. 10 a.m.-until. $10, free for children 12 and younger.
2 — Louisiana Book Festival (Louisiana State Capitol, 701 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge; www.louisianabookfestival.org) — The festival includes panel discussions, talks, demonstrations and performances. Visitors can interact with authors, poets, storytellers and musicians while browsing through a wide range of books. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
2 — Southdown's Fall Marketplace (Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma; www.southdownmuseum.org/marketplace) — The semi-annual event features as many as 300 local and national vendors with handmade products including art, clothing, garden accessories, jewelry, wood crafts, food and more. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, free for children under 12.
2-3 — Festival of Words (Various locations, Grand Coteau; www.festivalofwords.org) — There is a variety of events with poets and authors, open mics, literary workshops, public readings and performances, student performances and a creative writing contest (Saturday). 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4:50 p.m. Saturday. Free.
2-3 — Giant Omelette Celebration (Magdalen Square, Abbeville; www.giantomelette.org) — The celebration pays homage to French culture and language. There's an egg-cracking contest, arts and crafts show, live music, food, an antique car show and the cooking of a 5,000-egg omelet and a 600-egg children's omelet on Sunday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free.
Weekends Nov. 2-Dec. 8 — Louisiana Renaissance Festival (46468 River Road, Hammond; www.larf.org) — Performers and staff wear period costumes, helping set the atmosphere for the Renaissance-era English village decor of the festival grounds. There are special shows, live entertainment, arts and crafts and educational demonstrations. Camping is available. 9:45 a.m.-5 p.m. $20, $12 children 6-12 years old, free for children 5 and younger.
3 — Bayou Teche Brewing Bike Bash (Bayou Teche Brewing, 1106 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville; www.latrail.org) — The noncompetitive bike ride has options for 10- to 100-mile rides, beginning and ending at Bayou Teche Brewing with craft beer, food and live music. 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $35.
3 — The Louisiana Theatre Festival (Central School Arts & Humanities Center, 809 Kirby St., Suite 313, Lake Charles) — The festival provides young actors with training in acting and technical theater skills as well as opportunities to use those skills in performances. Students in sixth-12th grades can participate. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $25.
8 — Big Boy's Main Street Cook-Off (205 St. Philip St., Thibodaux; www.downtownthibodaux.org) — The festival showcases Cajun cuisine prepared by more than 30 cooking teams, as well as live music by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous. 4 p.m.-11 p.m. $10.
8-9 — Port Barre Cracklin Festival (Veterans Park, 504 Saizon Ave., Port Barre; www.cracklinfest.com) — There's a parade and pageant, fresh pork cracklings, food vendors, amusement rides and games, live Cajun, zydeco and swamp pop music. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for children 10 and younger.
8-10 — Wego Fest (Westwego Farmers and Fisheries Market, 484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The fest offers live music, arts and crafts, food vendors and children's activities. Hours TBA. $3.
9 — Thibodeauxville Fall Festival (Downtown Thibodaux) — There's a duck race and car, truck and motorcycle show, a food court, live music, arts and activities. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
9-10 — Covington Three Rivers Art Festival (Columbia Street, downtown Covington; www.threeriversartfestival.com) — More than 200 artists from across the country exhibit and sell paintings, artworks, jewelry, wood crafts and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
9-10 — Destrehan Plantation Fall Festival (13034 River Road, Destrehan; www.destrehanplantation.org) — There are arts and crafts vendors, antiques, pony rides, face painting and games for the kids, as well as live music by Foret Tradition and Groovy 7. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $8, free for children 12 and younger.
16-17 — Treme Creole Gumbo Festival (Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.tremegumbofest.com) — The brass band showcase and food festival includes lots of styles of gumbo, traditional and contemporary brass band music, cooking demonstrations, an arts market and kids' activities. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Free.
21-23 — International Conference on World War II (Higgins Hotel & Conference Center and World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St.; www.nationalww2museum.org) — The theme of the conference is "June 1944: The Month that Changed the World." It features speakers including Rick Atkinson, Omer Bartov, William I. Hitchcock, Ian W. Toll and others. Hours TBA. $399-$949.
23-24 — Camp Moore Living History Re-enactment (70640 Camp Moore Road, Tangipahoa; www.campmoorela.com) — There are battle re-enactments, camp life demonstrations, living history exhibits, vendors and food concessions. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5, $3 students, free for children 6 and younger.
29-Jan. 1, 2020 — Celebration in the Oaks (New Orleans City Park, 5 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com/celebration-in-the-oaks) — The holiday light display is scattered throughout 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including the Botanical Garden, Storyland and the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. Visitors can ride a train around the park to view displays. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (Closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.) Admission TBA.