Indie-pop band Death Cab for Cutie has extended its 2019 tour of Europe, Australia and North America, adding an April 9 date at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater.
Founded in 1997 by vocalist/guitarist Benjamin Gibbard, the Washington-based band has been a favorite of college and alternative stations with its singles like "I Will Possess Your Heart," "You Are a Tourist" and "Black Sun." Death Cab released its ninth studio album, "Thank You For Today," in August.
Tickets for the Orpheum show are $35-$40 and on sale now.