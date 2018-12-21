Death Cab for Cutie by Eliot Lee Hazel, 2018

Death Cab for Cutie

 Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Indie-pop band Death Cab for Cutie has extended its 2019 tour of Europe, Australia and North America, adding an April 9 date at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater.

Founded in 1997 by vocalist/guitarist Benjamin Gibbard, the Washington-based band has been a favorite of college and alternative stations with its singles like "I Will Possess Your Heart," "You Are a Tourist" and "Black Sun." Death Cab released its ninth studio album, "Thank You For Today," in August.

Tickets for the Orpheum show are $35-$40 and on sale now

