Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Diavolo headline the New Orleans Ballet Association's (NOBA) 2018-2019 season. Diavolo, a contemporary dance company known for using large props and architectural structures in its performances kicks off the season Sept. 22. All performances are at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Perfroming Arts except BODYTRAFFIC, which is at NOCCA's Freda Lupin Memorial Hall.
The full schedule is below.
Diavolo Sept. 22
Jacques Heim's Los Angeles company reached the finals of America's Got Talent in summer 2017.
Dance Theatre of Harlem Oct. 20
The company presents several pieces, including its 1974 ballet Dougla.
50th Anniversary Evening of Stars Jan. 26, 2019
The performance features dancers from American Ballet Theatre and the New York City Ballet.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater March 22-23, 2019
There are different program's each night, and Ailey's Revelations highlights the March 22 program.
BODYTRAFFIC April 5-6, 2019
The young company from Los Angeles is presented in conjunction with New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.
Season packages are available now. Single tickets start at $35 and go on sale Aug. 14.