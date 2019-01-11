Leah Chase, Emeril Lagasse and a group of local chefs are joining forces at the annual Chefs' Charity for Children fundraiser on Jan. 28.
Proceeds from the event benefit St. Michael Special School, which educates children and adults with special needs and intellectual disabilities throughout the greater New Orleans area.
Now in its 42nd year, the charity was founded by legendary chef Warren Leruth, the owner of LeRuth’s, in Gretna. The event features a roster of local culinary talent offering demonstrations and preparing a buffet lunch. Chefs include Andrea Apuzzo, Leah Chase, Nina Compton, Justin Devillier, John Folse, Emeril Lagasse, Tory McPhail, Greg Reggio, Alon Shaya and the Wong brothers. Emeritus chef Goffredo Fraccaro will be recognized during the event.
General admission tickets are $75 and include demonstrations, a buffet of sample dishes and a cookbook. A $250 patron ticket includes reserved seating for the demonstration, upstairs dining, a meet and greet with the chefs, a gift from the students, a memento and the cookbook.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel (2 Poydras St.). Tickets can be purchased online at at www.stmichaelspecialschool.com.