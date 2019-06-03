The Creole Tomato Festival features live music, tomato dishes, a bloody mary bar and more in the French Market June 8-9.
Dishes include tomato salad, fried green tomatoes, a BLT wrap, shrimp- and crab-stuffed tomatoes, caprese crepes and more. There also are seafood dishes, tacos and desserts. The bloody market features creative versions of the cocktail from six restaurants. Local chefs host cooking demonstrations, and there are kids’ activities.
There are two music stages, and Saturday’s lineup includes Little Freddie King, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Young PinStripe Brass Band, Jamey St. Pierre and others. Sunday features Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra, Royal Rounders and others.
At 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. French Market, 1008 N. Peters St., (504) 636-6400; www.frenchmarket.org. Free admission.