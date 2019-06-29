The annual Go 4th on the River celebration features fireworks over the Mississippi River at the French Quarter at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Patriotic music to go with the fireworks is broadcast on 870 AM, 101.9 FM and 105.3 FM, as well as on www.wwl.com and an app downloadable at www.go4thontheriver.com.

There is live music preceding the fireworks at 4th Fest in Crescent Park, including the National World War II Museum’s Victory Belles at 5:30 p.m. and MoJEAUX at 7 p.m.

Visit www.go4thontheriver.com for information.