It's become an annual New Orleans holiday tradition: Comedian Harry Shearer and his wife, Judith Owen, bring their "Christmas Without Tears" variety show to Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.

Now in its 12th year, the show sprang from the Wales-born Owens' dissatisfaction with warm temperatures and sunny skies during wintertime in southern California (the couple splits their time between New Orleans and Los Angeles).

A very Harry Christmas: Harry Shearer and Judith Owen present a Christmas Without Tears One of the first collaborative musical performances by Welsh-born singer Judith Owen and her husband Harry Shearer, voice of more than 20 char…

In a 2016 interview with Gambit, Owen lamented, "I find Christmas to be such a bittersweet experience. I really struggle this time of year because I miss my family. I am just so sad being in a warm place with the sun and the sea and beauty — when I wanted shit weather and a real Christmas experience."

This year's "Without Tears" will take place Dec. 17 and 18, and features an eclectic lineup of entertainers that includes Tonya Boyd Cannon, Trixie Minx, Walter Washington, Phil Degruy, Solid Harmony, Jon Cleary, John Goodman and Eric Bloom. David Torkanowsky is musical director.

Part of the show's proceeds will benefit Le Petit Theatre and the New Orleans Musicians Assistance Foundation.

Tickets ($45-$70) are on sale now.